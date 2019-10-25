Massive event peaks this weekend

THE big tournaments which mark the culmination of another Great Northern Festival of Golf at Coffs Harbour Golf Club are upon us and the club’s head professional Matt Allan can’t hide his enthusiasm.

“How good is it this time of year?” Allan asked with a big grin.

“It’s spring and the sun is out, the festival is on, we’ve got the North Coast Open and the Ladies Classic this weekend and the course is in sensational condition.

“This is the stuff to get excited about.”

A full field is ready to tee-off at Coffs Harbour Saturday morning for the All Office Business North Coast Open. Allan said it will be a case of the visiting raiders trying to overcome the strong contingent of locals.

“Jack Pountney will be hard to beat and there’s a few dark horses among the locals such as Logan Toms, Shane Cutmore and David Rook,” he said.

“And don’t forget Jason Barby who won in 2017. He was injured last year so he couldn’t defend his title. I think he’ll be keen to get back to the top of the leaderboard.”

While Allan thinks the strong local contingent will be hard to topple, he said some of the visiting guns will make the tournament one well worth coming out to watch.

“We’ve got some out of towners who could sneak in there under the radar,” he said.

“Adam Hawkins from Palm Meadows plays off +2 and Matt McHugh from Grafton off +1 is a chance as well.”

This weekend isn’t just for the boys as the Coffs City Golf Centre Ladies Classic offers a great prize for the winner in the women’s tournament.

Reigning champion Adele Douglas, who played in the Australian Ladies Classic – Bonville earlier this year at her home club, will be hard to beat again.

Coffs Harbour golfers Beck Goldsmith and Carrie Fagan are expected to be “putting up a bit of a fight” Sunday afternoon when the whips start cracking.

Allan said anybody who wants to head to the Coffs Harbour course this weekend to watch is more than welcome.

“There’s going to be some great golf played this weekend and Sunday afternoon’s chase for the titles will be well worth watching,” he said.