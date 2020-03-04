Two auction houses merge to form a powerhouse

FROM furniture to farming machinery, marine and mining equipment, supermarket fixtures, liquidations, antiques, even theme parks and birthing stirrup tables, it's all gone under the hammer at Aylward Auctioneers and Valuers.

The man holding the gavel - and the reins of this successful company for the past 40 years - is Glenn Aylward.

From a small, local boutique business, Aylward Auctions has steadily grown into an Australia-wide force and is moving forward with an announcement of a merger.

"For many years we've been working interstate, with the Coffs Coast becoming only 30-40 per cent of our overall business, it's time for a merger and we've found a perfect fit," Mr Aylward said.

The perfect fit is Lloyds Auctions with long-time mate and successful businessman Andrew Webber at the helm.

"Andrew and I go back 35 years," Mr Aylward said.

"He started in the auction business at a company in Palm Beach, Queensland, then went out on his own.

"I remember us chatting about what he should call his business. With the name Andrew Webber he was always copping "Lloydy" so he named the business after his nickname and that's how Lloyds Auctions came about - no connection with Lloyds of London."

Today Lloyds Auctions is a nationwide company with a staff of 130.

"That little business turned into a monster and when we were contacted to do the auction of W.E. Smith I got in touch with Andrew so we could work together again," Mr Aylward said.

"Our infrastructure and databases were a winning combination."

With the business merger, that winning combination is set to continue.

"We know each other and trust each other, Lloyds Auctions has the same family values and business philosophies as we do," he said.

"They have long-time staff and a strong commitment to charity and community.

"It wasn't like chancing getting into bed with someone you don't know, this was meant to be, we've come full circle."

After four decades in the business, Mr Aylward is also looking forward to some new challenges - a big ask for a man who has auctioned the likes of Timber Town, the Raj Mahal, Norman Ross and even on-site 1km underground at a mine.

"After being the company owner, the auctioneer and 'chief of everything', I can now spend more time on project management and being a general manager," he said.

"This merger gives me the chance to step sideways."

"It's business as usual, with all the same services, phone numbers and smiling faces.

"I've never felt better in my life," Mr Aylward said.

"I didn't think I was a stressful person but since this merger I feel different and even more excited about the future.

"We look forward to welcoming the public to drop in on Thursday and saying hello and for every person who comes along we will make a donation to Sawtell Panthers, who we are proudly sponsoring."

Aylward Auction OPEN DAY Date: Thursday, March 5 Time: 4-7pm Where: 9 HiTech Dr, Toormina What: Classic cars, artwork, entertainment, food, drink. Drop in and meet the team.