Major $50m expansion announced for Big Banana

Major plans are in the pipeline for the popular tourist attraction.

A multistorey resort, a brewery, nature-based cabins, a coaster ride - these are just some things planned for the Big Banana under a whopping $50-million expansion.

In what is set to be a game changer for the Coffs Coast region, the management behind The Big Banana Fun Park announced the major plans on Tuesday.

It comes as part of the tourist attraction's 20-year Master Plan, released on its 56th birthday.

The Big Banana currently holds 15 hectares of undeveloped land, which will be used to add new rides, attractions and accommodation.

A number of projects are expected to be completed as soon as 2023. These include:

- Fifty new family-friendly, nature-based accommodation cabins

- An expansion of the water park, including a raft ride off a 16.5m platform, additional children's slides, water play equipment and a wading pool

- A new Plantation Coaster that will loop around the hillside and through the banana plantations

- A contemporary brewery and restaurant with an open and airy environment

- A "Demolition Derby" ride

Future stages of development will include:

- A four and half star multistorey resort style accommodation with ocean views

- The relocation and upgrade of the 36-hole Mini Golf Course

- More shops and outlets

- New rides and attractions

- Expanded food and beverage offerings

- Further water park improvements

- Upgraded access points and connection pathways

- Conferencing and Event facilities

Manager Michael Lockman said it's hoped that besides offering tourism and employment boosts to the region, the expansion may offer an investment opportunity.

The owners of the Big Banana are considering making shares available to certain qualifying investors and are interested in expanding the shareholding to include investors from Coffs Harbour.

The proceeds from the sale of the shares would fund the expansion.

"The Big Banana Fun Park Master Plan presents a 20-year vision that will further establish this iconic tourist attraction as a key destination for Coffs Harbour and the North Coast," Mr Lockman said.

"With a renewed focus on domestic tourism in Australia, the timing is perfect for these very excitement enhancements."

Coffs Harbour's Big Banana has been a tourist drawcard since it was first opened by John Landi in 1964.

The Big Banana has come a long way since it was first opened by Californian expat and banana grower John Landi in 1964.

In a bid to draw attention to his roadside banana stall, Mr Landi brought the Big Banana to life with the help of local engineer Alan Chapman and builder Alan Harvey.

Gradually expanding over time, The Big Banana is now the biggest theme park between Sydney and the Gold Coast.