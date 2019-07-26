Massive $435k prize pool attracts quality Cup Day field

The 2019 Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup is offering $430,000 in prize money with the spoils in the cup being $150,000.

COFFS Harbour Racing Club received a huge response to its enhanced Cup meeting today.

The CHRC received 226 nominations for next Thursday's eight-race Cup Day including 38 for the $150,000 Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Cup (1600m).

Prizemoney of $435,000 will be distributed on the day with three races, the Coffs Harbour Toyota Daniel Baker Showcase Sprint (1200m), the Schweppes Ken Howard Showcase Cup (2000m) and the Bellbowrie Motors Country Magic Merv Mercer Showcase Mile Class 2 Handicap (1600m) all worth $50,000.

Glen Boss will ride in Coffs Harbour on Thursday. ALBERT PEREZ

The Daniel Baker Sprint attracted 28 nominations, the Country Magic Mile 26 and the Ken Howard Cup 23.

CHRC general and racing manager, Tim Saladine, was delighted with the quantity and quality of the Cup Day nominations, especially the Cup.

"There is a fair bit of depth there," Tim Saladine said.

The 2019 Coffs Harbour Gold Cup is set to be one of the largest ever run.

"Chris Waller has nominated four for the Cup, three of them are also in on Saturday but it would be great if he could bring just one."

Having one of Australia's leading stables represented would be a massive result for the club.

"Kris Lees has also nominated 15 for the meeting, that's fantastic."

While delighted with the large nominations Saladine also said last Sunday's Sawtell Cup meeting set a good launching pad for Thursday's Coffs Cup meeting.

"It was a ripper of a day," he said.

The Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup is back on Thursday.

"Turnover was good, the crowd was about the norm, the racing was good and the track played well. It was a good start for the Coffs Cup."

Sawtell Cup winner, Bodega Negra, was an emotional winner for Gold Coast trainer Bruce Hill and the gelding, who also won the South Grafton Cup at his previous start, is one of the 38 Cup nominees.

Last year's Cup runner-up, Curragh, and third-placed Cogliere are also in the nominations.

Leading hoop Hugh Bowman is booked to ride in Coffs. DAN HIMBRECHTS

COFFS HARBOUR CUP NOMINATIONS

(Benchmark ratings listed where available): Aberration (Barry Ratcliff) 62, American Diva (John Smerdon), Appoint Percy (Luke Pepper), Araaja (Chris Waller), Awake The Stars (Toby Edmonds), Bodega Negra (Bruce Hill) 90, Boncosta (Brett Bellamy) 67, Cash Spinner (Ross Stitt) 71, Chivadahlii (Shane Edmonds), Cogliere (Marc Quinn (85), Cool Prince (John Shelton) 79, Curragh (Trent Busuttin & Natalie Young), Darci's Affair (Graeme Murray), Editors (Ross Stitt) 75, Evopex (Jim Jarvis) 81, Fuel (Wayne Wilkes), Gold Ambition (Michael Costa), Hallelujah Boy (Kris Lees), Hogmanay (Chris Waller), Lethal Dream (Joanne Hardy) 68, Looks Like Elvis (Brian Dais), Love Shack Baby (David Pfieffer), Mr Garcia (Kris Lees), New Endeavour (Stirling Osland) 66, Pelethronius (David Pfieffer), Pirate Ben (Damien Lane), Queen Of Kingston (Daniel Bowen) 94, Real Time Warrior (Joanne Hardy) 56, Royal Tudor (Rodney Ollerton) 92, Scotti Be Gotti (David Callaughan), Seaway (Chris Waller), Spiral (Stephen Lee), Straight Home (Bob Milligan) 65, The Chairman (Michael Costa), Top Prospect (Kris Lees), Travancore (Clare Cunningham), Valentino Rossa (Jason Coyle).