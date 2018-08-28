‘DID HE SHOOT ME?’ Mass killing heard on live stream

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A HAUNTING live stream video has captured the moment a mass shooter opened fire in a Florida shopping mall overnight, killing multiple people.

The horrific mass slaying at a video game tournament has also left several people hospitalised and one suspect was dead at the scene at the Jacksonville Landing, a collection of restaurants and shops along the St. Johns River.

One of those playing at the tournament said the shooter was a disgruntled gamer who had played there and lost.

Distressing live stream footage, posted on Twitter, shows two people, smiling with headphones on and playing the Madden 19 American football game before screaming and gunshots can be heard ringing out in the background.

Twitch livestream of Madden NFL tournament qualifier in Jacksonville broadcasts mass shooting, horrific aftermath [video disturbing]https://t.co/kKcpNuGFRi pic.twitter.com/98FwkWMfOp — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 26, 2018

The numerous loud gunshots suddenly interrupt the stream and disrupting the video connection - leaving a "controller disconnected" warning as the players fled.

As nine shots ring out, competitors can be heard abandoning their stations, and others are heard fleeing.

A man can then be heard crying out, "What did he shoot me with?" Three more shots are fired and screaming can be heard.

Just saw someone on a stretcher loaded into an ambulance at this intersection. This is near the #Jacksonville Landing where @ActionNewsJax is told there has been a shooting pic.twitter.com/AY0GwTfTx7 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) August 26, 2018

Another witness told CNN the shooter also used a laser aiming device in the mass killing.

The Miami Herald newspaper reported four people were dead and 11 wounded.

It was unknown if other suspects were involved, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported.

My sources: 4 dead at Jacksonville Landing. 10 victims. Madden Tournament. All hands on deck. Patients to multiple hospitals. — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) August 26, 2018

Gamer Steven "Steveyj" Javaruski told the Los Angeles Times said the shooter was a disgruntled player who "targeted a few people" and shot them before killing himself.

Police barricade a street near Jacksonville Landing in Jacksonville, Florida. Picture: AP

This morning, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams told reporters this morning there is only one suspect and he is dead.

"We have no outstanding suspects at this time. No outstanding suspects," Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said at a news conference. "We have one suspect in this case. He is deceased at the scene."

Florida authorities are reporting multiple fatalities after a mass shooting at the riverfront mall in Jacksonville that was hosting a video game tournament. Picture: AP

Williams described the suspect as a white man, but he did not identify him.

#BREAKING: @ActionNewsJax is getting multiple reports of a shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Fire rescue is still on scene @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/UyfCHPUJoS — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) August 26, 2018

The sheriff's office used Twitter and Facebook to warn people to stay far away. "The area is not safe at this time," the office said.

There was a shooting at the Madden tournament in Jacksonville. Our player @JoelCP_ is safe. Our thoughts are with everyone that had to be part of such a horrendous event. Stay strong, stay safe. — SK Gaming (@SKGaming) August 26, 2018

"We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don't come running out," the office said on Twitter.

Authorities did not provide any other information.

The GLHF Game Bar at the Landing was hosting a Madden 19 video game tournament at the time of the shooting.

After the shooting, police barricaded a three-block radius around the shopping centre.

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

Officers and Coast Guard boats patrolled the nearby river. Many ambulances could be seen in the area, but the mall area appeared empty of all but law enforcement.

Police also took up positions on a bridge overlooking the river.

The Jacksonville Landing, in the heart of the city's downtown, hosts concerts and other entertainment, has a busy food court and a host of bars and restaurants. President Donald Trump held a rally there in October 2015 early in his campaign for the White House.

BREAKING: There has been a shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, the local sheriff's department says https://t.co/sX42GSAkyv pic.twitter.com/gm6lPSZDht — CNN (@CNN) August 26, 2018

Madden 19's developers Electronic Arts has taken to Twitter to offer its "deepest sympathies" to those involved in the shooting and said it was working with police to aid the investigation.

Florida has been the site of other recent mass shootings - the February massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, and the fatal shooting of 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando two years ago.

I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

