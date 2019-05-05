Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics are rushing to Etna Creek prison following reports of a mass overdose.
Paramedics are rushing to Etna Creek prison following reports of a mass overdose. Contributed
Breaking

Rescue helicopter called to mass overdose at CQ prison

Aden Stokes
by
5th May 2019 1:33 PM | Updated: 1:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

1.45PM: AS many as six ambulance units have responded to a mass overdose at the Capricornia Correctional Centre this afternoon.

A spokesperson for Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed the rescue helicopter has also been tasked to the prison.

At this stage it is unknown where the five men will be transported to.

More to come. 

1.30PM: FIVE males are reportedly being transported to hospital from Capricornia Correctional Centre after a mass overdose at the jail today.

Initial reports from the scene indicate the men had injected an unknown substance and are all reportedly suffering post overdose symptoms.

It is believed all patients are conscious.

Emergency services were contacted at about 12.40pm, with at least three units heading north on the Bruce Highway to respond to the incident at the prison.

More details to come.

capricornia correctional centre editors picks overdose qas
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Million dollar boost to help ease legal stress

    premium_icon Million dollar boost to help ease legal stress

    News VULNERABLE people in Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and Nambucca who need help with legal problems will benefit from the establishment of a new free legal service.

    Explosion as fire engulfs house in minutes

    premium_icon Explosion as fire engulfs house in minutes

    News Loud explosion heard as house completely destroyed

    Doctors fear measles outbreak on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Doctors fear measles outbreak on the Northern Rivers

    Health Local GPs say it is "too easy" to blame anti-vaxxers

    Big chunk of change shows confidence in city centre

    premium_icon Big chunk of change shows confidence in city centre

    News Coffs' city block sells for serious dollars