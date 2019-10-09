Masked Singer star’s nightmare episode

The Masked Singer's Dragon was unmasked as Adam Brand during Tuesday night's episode, which begs the question: Why would a successful Aussie country singer with six top 10 albums under his belt go on a show like this?

Brand, who became a first-time father to daughter Pepper in May, explained that he took the unusual booking in what's otherwise been a quiet year, career-wise.

RELATED: I know who (almost) all the Masked Singers are

RELATED: Behind Darren McMullen's 'calculated' Masked Singer appearance

"I've taken the whole year off touring because of my beautiful baby girl, and my management know if they bring things to me I'm pretty much going to say no if it takes me away from home. So my question with this was, 'Where's it filmed and for how long?' They said I'd be able to take my (family) with me, so that was the clincher for me," he said.

Brand’s been a stay-at-home dad to daughter Pepper for much of the year. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Brand copped some criticism from the judges for a slightly lacklustre performance of Katy Perry's Roar during his second Masked Singer episode last week. He told news.com.au that it wasn't a case of trying to mask his true talents - rather, he was "crook as a dog".

Dragon's 'Roar' was heard all around Australia this week. What did you think of this dangerous cover of Katy Perry? #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/5vvZorK2AJ — The Masked Singer Australia (@maskedsinger_au) October 4, 2019

"I had a chest infection, taking antibiotics. I had an adverse reaction to those so, uh, the Dragon was spitting fire from both ends. On top of that you've got all the restrictions of the suit … if you watch it back you'll see I'm taking really small steps, trying not to exert any energy," he explained.

With giant metal-framed wings attached to a motor and battery that sat on Brand's back, the Dragon suit came with its own physical challenges. The singer says the restrictions of the costume left him "stuck in third gear" during his performances.

The Dragon is unmasked.

"It was all on two metal hooks that slotted over my shoulders and came halfway down my chest. Once they hung it all on me, then came the straps that went under my arms and around my belly. I couldn't actually take a deep breath like you need to when you're singing - I could probably get to about 50 per cent (lung capacity)," Brand said.

Despite those restrictions, Brand's voice was still instantly recognisable to the legions of country music fans who've followed him since he released his debut album back in 1997.

"People who've followed me for years had picked me - I probably didn't get through the first couple of lines before they picked me. But being a country artist, I fly under the radar a lot. You're not splashed across TV and radio every day.

Brand said singing inside the Dragon suit left him ‘stuck in third gear’.

"And I was trying to dial down the twanginess, to sing at a lower register. My manager had said, 'Your voice is so distinctive, you're never going to be able to hide it', but … I did my best."

The Masked Singer airs 7.30pm Mondays and Tuesdays on Ten.