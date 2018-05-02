Martial artists star at home in national titles

The CFTA Martial Arts team that performed strongly at the Australian Martial Arts Championships.

THE CFTA Martial Arts team has walked away from the Australian Martial Arts Championships with a long list of national title holders and medallists.

The team of more than 80 martial artists took advantantage of competing at "home” with the event being held at Sportz Central.

Fighting over five rings, athletes competed in a wide range of events such as point sparring, contact sparring, full contact, sumo, kata and sword combat.

The results were 10 gold medals, 16 silver medals and a further five bronze medals.

The gold medals mean the Coffs Harbour dojo now boasts a freestyle heavyweight champion, a trio of points contact champions, two points spar champions, a sumo champion, a pair of sword combat champions and a full contact heavyweight champion.

CFTA Master Michael Landas said he was thrilled with the results his students aged from 10 to 50 produced in the Tae Kwon Do and Muay Thai disciplines.

"I can't tell you how proud I am of my students' hard work and achievements,” Master Landas said.

"I am over the moon with their excellent display in the tournament, their professionalism and sportsmanship.

"They know how to make their instructor proud.”

With half a dozen fourth place finishes as well, it brought the total of CFTA trophies to 37.