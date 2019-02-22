Menu
Martha and Jessika in MAFS.
TV

Major MAFS spoilers leaked

by Lexie Cartwright
22nd Feb 2019 11:45 AM

MAJOR Married At First Sight spoilers have leaked thanks to episode descriptions on Foxtel's TV guide.

The episode descriptions, posted on Instagram by MAFS fan account @mafsfunny, confirmed rumours there would be intruders entering the Channel 9 experiment, with two new couples getting married on Monday night's episode.

The newlyweds are set to head off on their honeymoons on Tuesday night, according to the episode sypnosis, while Cyrell and Martha are in for a huge clash over a rumour about Cyrell's "husband" Nic.

And possibly the biggest bombshell of the series will come on Wednesday night's episode at the dinner party, when Jessika, who is "married" to farmer Mick, reportedly has her eyes set on a new husband. "And his wife isn't too happy about it," the description reads.

In what seems like it's going to be a massive drama fuelled dinner party, the two new couples are also set to surprise the original couples and show up on the night.

As for who Jessika sets her sights on is a mystery, but it's very possible it will be one of the intruders.

But recent reports suggest Jessika and Nic have a flirty relationship which we haven't yet seen on screen, which could be the reason why Cyrell and Martha - a good friend of Jessika - have a falling out.

Mick and Jessika’s relationship looks like it’s headed for a fall. Picture: Jessika Power/ Instagram
While speaking on Nova 100's Chrissie, Sam & Browny this morning, Martha got very awkward when asked about intruders.

"There might be somebody new coming in but I don't know if they are intruders, they could just be background music," she said.

Thanks to the TV guide we now know this is a lie.

Meanwhile, an explosive commitment ceremony is coming up on Sunday night's episode, with a preview showing Sam seemingly admitting to an affair with Ines.

It comes after Sam all of a sudden went cold on Ines at the tail-end of Wednesday night's episode, where she told him she saw him in her life long term.

Cyrell apparently gets in a big fight with Martha on Tuesday. Picture: Cyrell Paule/Instagram
"Whoa, like, Ines has come on way too strong. It's sorta a bit of a turn off," Sam tells producers.

"I don't think we thought or figured it would go this far. I think she's definitely falling for me. I'd hate to dodge one bullet for another bullet."

Channel 9 declined to comment on the spoilers. Foxtel has also been contacted for comment.

news.com.au understands TV guide listings are written in advance by each network.

Married At First Sight continues on Channel 9 on Sunday night.

Martha has become a good friend of Jessika’s in the experiment. Picture: Martha Kalifatidis/Instagram
