Rugby League

Maroons suffer huge scare as star goes down

by Chris Honnery
20th Jun 2019 11:49 AM
QUEENSLAND premiership star Ali Brigginshaw is in doubt for the Maroons Origin clash after suffering a nasty ankle injury at the side's captain's run.

Queensland's coaching staff are confident the premiership-winning halfback will be right to play and she will be given "every opportunity to prove her fitness".

Queensland star Ali Brigginshaw is in doubt for Origin. Picture: Nigel Hallett
It is understood Brigginshaw was in some discomfort after injuring her ankle but is understood to be doing everything to be fit to play Friday night.

It comes as utility player Lavinia Gould was brought into camp on Wednesday as the teams' 19th player.

Lavinia Gould has been called into the Queensland squad. Picture: Cameron Spencer
Brigginshaw would be an enormous loss for the Maroons, with Blues coach Andrew Patmore labelling the gun playmaker as the major threat.

"They are very good players, they've got big players in the middle, they've got an exceptional halfback - probably the best halfback in the world in the ladies game.

The highly anticipated Origin clash kicks off at North Sydney Oval at 7.50pm.

