Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Matt Gillett will have a fitness test Tuesday.
Matt Gillett will have a fitness test Tuesday.
Rugby League

Maroons star’s 11th hour injury deadline

by Chris Honnery
8th Jul 2019 5:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Injured Maroons veteran Matt Gillett says he's "feeling great" as he prepares to prove his fitness in Queensland's captain's run on Tuesday.

The backrower sounded confident about playing when the team arrived at Sydney Airport this afternoon but will still need to prove himself fit in Queensland's captain's run.

Gillett was absent from training over the weekend to rest his groin and undergo scans.

Maroons arrive in Sydney. Picture: Adam Head
Maroons arrive in Sydney. Picture: Adam Head

He said he was feeling good but will test it out during Tuesday's training session.

"I'm feeling great," Gillett said.

"Obviously a bit of a niggle there but I'll give myself every chance.

"I've got to train (Tuesday) so I'll see how I pull up."

The Maroons landed in enemy territory this afternoon ahead of Wednesday's decider.

More Stories

Show More
matt gillett queensland maroons state of origin 2019 state of origin iii
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'You can't stop me': the smile on her face says it all

    premium_icon 'You can't stop me': the smile on her face says it all

    News It took just three days to raise the funds to replace the stolen trike.

    Elderly woman victim of violent mugging by youths

    premium_icon Elderly woman victim of violent mugging by youths

    News Police appeal for information over aggravated robbery.

    Matching funds missing for Cultural and Civic Space

    premium_icon Matching funds missing for Cultural and Civic Space

    News The lack of matching funding is a concern for this councillor

    Live stream: Music festival deaths inquest

    premium_icon Live stream: Music festival deaths inquest

    Music Six deaths at NSW music festival to go under microscope