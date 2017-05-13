Marlins yearn for green grass of home

After a couple of trips down the Pacific Hwy to start the year, the SCU Marlins play at home today.

IT'S been a long wait but finally the SCU Marlins get to enjoy home ground advantage.

The Marlins have had a solid start to the season but get a chance this afternoon to entrench themselves in the MNC Rugby top four with a win over the Port Pirates.

The Pirates went within a whisker a week ago of toppling reigning premier Hastings Valley and new Marlins coach Dwayne Vignes knows beating Port is always a difficult assignment.

"They've been around a while and been quite successful over the years," he said.

The Marlins junior program is starting to bear fruit and Vignes said he's in charge of an enthusiastic group that have been getting to training in big numbers but added it will take some time to mould them into a formidable unit.

"Like any succesful team they need to learn to dedicate themselves to their mates and the club," he said.

"The juniors we have coming through are starting to show some real promise and Dave Nicol has done a tremendous job with them but it's a big step up from the 18s to first grade."

While the Marlins are at home, the Coffs Snappers play their first away game for the season today when they head to Grafton.

Grafton were an improved team last year but showed in the opening match of this season that they will be hard to beat.

In that match Grafton outplayed Port Pirates with the Redmen showed plenty of spark in attack.

Scrumhalf Dom Bullock and five-eighth Kyle Hancock called the shots behind a willing Grafton pack and the Redmen believe a repeat performance will set them up to bring home the points again.

The Snappers have been impressive though winning their first two games of the year.

While many are talking about the scoring ability of the dangerous backline, the Snappers defence which has conceded only 10 points in two games so far has been extra impressive.