Marlins to take a bite out of Vikings

LEADING MAN: SCU Marlins' captain Morgan McDonough is confident the young first grade team will perform strongly in the grand final.

MANY are pointing to the youthful make-up of the SCU Marlins team saying it's a major reason why they can't win today's MNC Rugby grand final against Hastings Valley.

Marlins captain Morgan McDonough said that's not true at all. He said it's the young ones who have the most big game experience.

"The young fellas are the ones that have played in grand finals before,” McDonough said.

The Marlins progressed through to today's big game at Port Macquarie's Oxley Oval courtesy of last week's thrilling 39-28 win over the Coffs Snappers.

Waiting for them today is a Vikings outfit chasing a fourth straight title.

McDonough said Hastings Valley must be respected.

"The biggest thing they've got on their side is their size and their experience,” he said.

"They've got a lot of experienced players in there that have been in the grand final for the past several years so they know what to do and when to do it.”

The Marlins have a good record against the Vikings though having recorded a win against them in each of the past two seasons.

The captain said his team knows what it must do today to succeed.

"The only thing we can do is turn up with our youth and enthusiasm and then try and run them ragged,” he said.

"We can't try and beat them at their own game, they're too big for us so we've got to try and run them big fellas around the park.”

MNC RUGBY GRAND FINALS

First grade - 3.10pm: Hastings Valley v SCU Marlins

Reserve grade - 1.30pm: Hastings Valley v Grafton

Under-18s - Noon: Coffs Snappers v SCU Marlins

Under-16s - 10.45am: SCU Marlins v Hastings Valley

Under-14s - 9.35am: SCU Marlins v Kempsey

Womens - 9am: Port Pirates v Wauchope