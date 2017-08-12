Marlins to do it all over again

BACK HOME: The SCU Marlins will be playing their first home semi final in the club's history tomorrow.

THERE'S a sense of déjà vu about tomorrow's minor semi final but the SCU Marlins would be best served forgetting their memories of the past.

That's the opinion of their coach Dwayne Vignes who believes his players need to "disregard" what happened in last week's draw against Grafton.

It's tomorrow's match against Grafton that's important.

"The whole season can be forgotten now," Vignes said.

"It comes down to on the day and who turns up the better prepared.

"It's all between the ears when it comes to semi final football."

Like a good batsman who resets for a big innings once he's reached 50, Vignes said his Marlins need to start from scratch again.

"I'd like to think we can score the first couple of tries again like we did last week but realistically it's probably better that we play our way into the game," he said.

The Marlins will field an unchanged line-up from that which played last week in a battle that is being touted as being between the Marlins backs and the Grafton forwards.