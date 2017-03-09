Marlins starting season as kings of the road

BY the start of June, the SCU Marlins will be well versed with the Pacific Hwy roadworks south of Coffs Harbour.
A look at MNC Rugby's fixture for 2017 shows the Marlins will be travelling to Port Macquarie, Wauchope and Kempsey in their first five matches.
Any players selected in the MNC Rugby Axemen representative team will also need to do a second early season trip to Port Macquarie as that town is hosting this year's NSW Country Championships.
The MNC Rugby season will wait until the weekend after Easter before it kicks off this year.
The first grade competition boasts the same seven teams as last year and each club will play all opponents twice through the 14 round fixture before the semi finals begin.
Coffs Snapperss starts its season with two home games. The first is against Wauchope on April 22 while they will also host Kempsey in a replay of last year's Preliminary Final on May 6.
The Country Champs are being squeezed in between the opening two rounds.
The climax of the season will be grand final day on August 26.
2017 MNC RUGBY FIXTURE
Round 1 - April 22
Coffs Snappers v Wauchope
Grafton v Port Pirates
Hastings Valley v SCU Marlins
Bye: Kempsey
NSW Country Champs - April 29
Round 2 - May 6
Wauchope v SCU Marlins
Port Pirates v Hastings Valley
Coffs Snappers v Kempsey
Bye: Grafton
Round 3 - May 13
SCU Marlins v Port Pirates
Kempsey v Wauchope
Grafton v Coffs Snappers
Bye: Hastings Valley
Round 4 - May 20
Coffs Snappers v Hastings Valley
Port Pirates v Wauchope
Kempsey v Grafton
Bye: SCU Marlins
Round 5 - May 27
SCU Marlins v Coffs Snappers
Wauchope v Grafton
Hastings Valley v Kempsey
Bye: Port Pirates
Round 6 - June 3
Coffs Snappers v Port Pirates
Kempsey v SCU Marlins
Grafton v Hastings Vikings
Bye: Wauchope
Queens Birthday Bye - June 10
Round 7 - June 17
SCU Marlins v Grafton
Hastings Valley v Wauchope
Port Pirates v Kempsey
Bye: Coffs Snappers
Round 8 - June 24
SCU Marlins v Hastings Valley
Wauchope v Coffs Snappers
Port Pirates v Grafton
Bye: Kempsey
Round 9 - July 1
SCU Marlins v Wauchope
Hastings Valley v Port Pirates
Kempsey v Coffs Snappers
Bye: Grafton
Round 10 - July 8
Coffs Snappers v Grafton
Wauchope v Kempsey
Port Pirates v SCU Marlins
Bye: Hastings Valley
Round 11 - July 15
Wauchope v Port Pirates
Grafton v Kempsey
Hastings Valley v Coffs Snappers
Bye: SCU Marlins
Round 12 - July 22
Coffs Snappers v SCU Marlins
Grafton v Wauchope
Kempsey v Hastings Valley
Bye: Port Pirates
Round 13 - July 29
SCU Marlins v Kempsey
Port Pirates v Coffs Snappers
Hastings Valley v Grafton
Bye: Wauchope
Round 14 - August 5
Wauchope v Hastings Valley
Grafton v SCU Marlins
Kempsey Cannonballs v Port Pirates
Bye: Coffs Snappers
Finals series:
August 12 - Major semi final
August 13 - Minor semi final
August 19 - Final
August 26 - Grand Final