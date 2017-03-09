Marlins starting season as kings of the road

The MNC Rugby fixture has thrown up some early season travel for the SCU Marlins to endure.

BY the start of June, the SCU Marlins will be well versed with the Pacific Hwy roadworks south of Coffs Harbour.

A look at MNC Rugby's fixture for 2017 shows the Marlins will be travelling to Port Macquarie, Wauchope and Kempsey in their first five matches.

Any players selected in the MNC Rugby Axemen representative team will also need to do a second early season trip to Port Macquarie as that town is hosting this year's NSW Country Championships.

The MNC Rugby season will wait until the weekend after Easter before it kicks off this year.

The first grade competition boasts the same seven teams as last year and each club will play all opponents twice through the 14 round fixture before the semi finals begin.

Coffs Snapperss starts its season with two home games. The first is against Wauchope on April 22 while they will also host Kempsey in a replay of last year's Preliminary Final on May 6.

The Country Champs are being squeezed in between the opening two rounds.

The climax of the season will be grand final day on August 26.

2017 MNC RUGBY FIXTURE

Round 1 - April 22

Coffs Snappers v Wauchope

Grafton v Port Pirates

Hastings Valley v SCU Marlins

Bye: Kempsey

NSW Country Champs - April 29

Round 2 - May 6

Wauchope v SCU Marlins

Port Pirates v Hastings Valley

Coffs Snappers v Kempsey

Bye: Grafton

Round 3 - May 13

SCU Marlins v Port Pirates

Kempsey v Wauchope

Grafton v Coffs Snappers

Bye: Hastings Valley

Round 4 - May 20

Coffs Snappers v Hastings Valley

Port Pirates v Wauchope

Kempsey v Grafton

Bye: SCU Marlins

Round 5 - May 27

SCU Marlins v Coffs Snappers

Wauchope v Grafton

Hastings Valley v Kempsey

Bye: Port Pirates

Round 6 - June 3

Coffs Snappers v Port Pirates

Kempsey v SCU Marlins

Grafton v Hastings Vikings

Bye: Wauchope

Queens Birthday Bye - June 10

Round 7 - June 17

SCU Marlins v Grafton

Hastings Valley v Wauchope

Port Pirates v Kempsey

Bye: Coffs Snappers

Round 8 - June 24

SCU Marlins v Hastings Valley

Wauchope v Coffs Snappers

Port Pirates v Grafton

Bye: Kempsey

Round 9 - July 1

SCU Marlins v Wauchope

Hastings Valley v Port Pirates

Kempsey v Coffs Snappers

Bye: Grafton

Round 10 - July 8

Coffs Snappers v Grafton

Wauchope v Kempsey

Port Pirates v SCU Marlins

Bye: Hastings Valley

Round 11 - July 15

Wauchope v Port Pirates

Grafton v Kempsey

Hastings Valley v Coffs Snappers

Bye: SCU Marlins

Round 12 - July 22

Coffs Snappers v SCU Marlins

Grafton v Wauchope

Kempsey v Hastings Valley

Bye: Port Pirates

Round 13 - July 29

SCU Marlins v Kempsey

Port Pirates v Coffs Snappers

Hastings Valley v Grafton

Bye: Wauchope

Round 14 - August 5

Wauchope v Hastings Valley

Grafton v SCU Marlins

Kempsey Cannonballs v Port Pirates

Bye: Coffs Snappers

Finals series:

August 12 - Major semi final

August 13 - Minor semi final

August 19 - Final

August 26 - Grand Final