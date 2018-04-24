Marlins' slow start to title defence continues

REIGNING premier the SCU Marlins have started their title defence with two straight loses.

For the majority of Saturday's match at the University Oval the Marlins were simply out enthused by the Port Pirates and found themselves trailing 15-0 early in the second half before tries to Simon Donald and Alex Hunter reduced the margin to a single point.

The loss of flyhalf Aaron Rigney was balanced with a Port player being given his marching orders but the Marlins couldn't take adavantage of the extra man on the field with the inexperienced backline failing to score again.

It wasn't a good weekend for MNC Rugby's two Coffs Harbour teams.

After leading 10-7 at half time, the Coffs Snappers quickly relinquished control of the contest against Hastings Valley when the Vikings scored four unanswered tries after the resumption at Oakes Oval to make the score 35-10.

The Snappers then scored the final two tries of the match to put some respectability onto the scoreboard.

MNC RUGBY

PORT PIRATES 29 (Tavita Talamaivao, Kaes Besseling, Jacob Law, Ashley Elliott tries; Tim Williams 3 conv and a pen. goal) def SCU MARLINS 14 (Alex Hunter, Simon Donald tries; Damon Rootes 2 conv)

HASTINGS VALLEY VIKINGS 35 (Hamish McCormack 2, Dan Willougby 2, Nathan Swift tries; Ken Anderson 5 conv) def COFFS SNAPPERS 24 (Jesse Kirkman, Jonathan Jakhler, Zaine Ryman try, Brad Thorn tries; Oscar Edwrads, Martin Connor conv).