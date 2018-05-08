Marlins record first win of the season in local derby

SOLID DEFENCE: Scrumhalf Damon Rootes passes for the SCU Marlins against the Coffs Snappers.

IT wasn't the prettiest of wins but when it's your first for the season, and against the local rival to boot, you take it.

The SCU Marlins ground their way to a 31-22 over the Coffs Snappers in a result that could've gone the other way if not for one vital moment with 15 minutes remaining.

The Snappers were on the attack looking to extend a small lead but a dropped ball just as they were about to cross the line turned into a Marlins try less than a minute later.

Rather than enjoying a good lead they could defend, the Snappers suddenly found themselves needing to score.

Another dropped ball close to the try line in the dying stages proved the death knell for the Snappers.

Even though the Marlins scored five tries, stand-in coach Greg Wilson said the team's first win of the season was built on defence.

"The effort showed again,” Wilson said.

"They worked hard in defence. There were a couple of soft tries but they work hard in defence and they deserved it.”

Wilson said better things were around the corner once the forwards and backs found a way to connect better.

"We've got strike power everywhere but we've just got to work out that process of how to get them into the game,” he said.

The Snappers were missing half a dozen regulars from the team, the under-18 Country Championships the major reason, but co-coach Brett Davis said that was no excuse.

"As a club we should be able to put a full side on the field that's competitive,” Davis said.

"Changes make things difficult but not taking anything away from the Marlins, they took their chances when they presented themselves.”

Davis said the Snappers' season needed "a reboot” after this week's bye.

MNC RUGBY

SCU Marlins 31 (Mac Smyth, Hugh Churchill, Aaron Wall, Josh Rayner, Damien Dumas tries; Damon Rootes 3 conv) def Coffs Snappers 22 (Zac Cross, Brannon Murray, Oscar Edwards tries; Edwards 2 conv and 1 pen goal)

Port Pirates def Kempsey 62-41

Grafton def Wauchope 95-0

Bye: Hastings Valley

Women's

SCU Marlins def Coffs Snappers 20-10

Port Pirates def Kempsey 17-5