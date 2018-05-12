Marlins playing for Buddha

PLAYING FOR KEEPS: The SCU Marlins will be trying to win the Terry 'Buddha' Rayner Cup when they play against Kempsey today.

PLAYING FOR KEEPS: The SCU Marlins will be trying to win the Terry 'Buddha' Rayner Cup when they play against Kempsey today. Brad Greenshields

IF SCU Marlins coach Dwayne Vignes thought he could waltz back on to University Oval after a month away with everything being rosy, he's been given a dose of reality.

After a bruising local derby last week that the Marlins won, Vignes has had to move the magnets around the board to help cover for five players.

Helping to counter those losses will be the return of young gun Oliver Smyth.

With a smile and a shrug Vignes just said it's all part of coaching in the bush.

"Having players unavailable or injured can do that," Vignes said.

"Fortunately our reserve-grade team has been playing really well and I'm sure the players that we have coming up will be able to play the way we want them to."

This afternoon the Marlins play at home against Kempsey.

When the two clubs meet it always mean a little extra as the pair play for the Terry "Buddha" Rayner Cup.

Rayner played more than 200 first-grade games for Kempsey and captained them to their inaugural first-grade premiership before moving to Coffs Harbour more than 20 years ago.

Rayner won a premiership with the Marlins Presidents Cup team in 1998 and since the club re-formed he's mentored the senior forwards as well as coaching the under-16s for the past three years - an effort that's seen the youngsters win not only two premierships but Rayner named as the Marlins' first life member.

Playing for such an important trophy means Kempsey is an opponent that can't be taken lightly by the reigning premier.

Not that Vignes thought the Marlins could anyway.

"They (Kempsey) are not an easy game by any stretch," he said.

"They haven't won a game yet but the results haven't reflected how well they've been playing.

"Kempsey has a lot of strike power right across the park and we're going to have to work hard to handle it.

"Defensively we've been so far this year and hopefully we'll be able to keep that up."

Last week the Marlins recorded their first win of the season and Vignes said the victory had brought a change of atmosphere to training.

"Given the players a bit of a boost more than anything," he said.

"Their confidence has certainly come up, that's for sure."

The Coffs Snappers have the bye this weekend before they play host to Kempsey next week.