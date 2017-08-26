21°
Marlins fight back to win rugby title

Brad Greenshields
| 26th Aug 2017 6:00 PM
The SCU Marlins celebrate their thrilling MNC Rugby grand final win over Hastings Valley.
THE SCU Marlins are celebrating after twice climbing up from the canvas to win the MNC Rugby grand final.

The final whistle brought on jubilant scenes as the heart stopping 36-35 victory over Hastings Valley made it a perfect day for the Marlins who also won the under-14s, under-16s and under-18s premierships.

Midway through the second half Hastings Valley, chasing a fourth consecutive title, led 28-12.

The Marlins refused to lie down and incredibly were in front by five points only 10 minutes later after a scoring spree that netted three converted tries.

There was still a couple of dramatic twists left in this grand final tale though.

The Vikings regained the lead with less than five minutes of time left on the clock through a penalty try.

Trailing by two points with time quickly running out it looked a case of so close but so far away for the Marlins.

That was until the referee's whistled intervened yet again.

The Marlins were awarded a penalty just on the attacking side of the half way line.

Lachlan Miller stepped up to take the kick that would decide the fate of the match.

Miller didn't let the pressure of the situation affect him and he calmly slotted the winning kick through to begin some wild celebrations.

MNC RUGBY GRAND FINAL RESULTS
First grade: SCU Marlins def Hastings Valley 36-35
Reserve grade: Hastings Valley def Grafton 41-0
Under-18s: SCU Marlins def Coffs Snappers 24-5
Under-16s: SCU Marlins def Hastings Valley 33-0
Under-14s: SCU Marlins def Kempsey 26-13
Womens: Port Pirates def Wauchope 15-0

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  grand final hastings valley vikings mnc rugby rugby union scu marlins

