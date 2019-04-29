Menu
IN THE CLEAR: SCU Marlins winger Oscar Churchwell makes a break against the Hastings Valley Vikings on Saturday.
Sport

Marlins fall at home to competition frontrunners

Sam Flanagan
by
29th Apr 2019 11:01 AM
RUGBY UNION: An understrength Southern Cross University Marlins went down fighting to competition frontrunners the Hastings Valley Vikings on Saturday afternoon.

Playing on a heavy field at SCU, the Vikings were able to adjust to the conditions quicker and managed to score three tries in the first stanza to lead 21-0 at the break.

The Vikings continued their strong start in the second half, scoring early down the sideline after stripping the Marlins defensive line of numbers.

The Marlins lone try of the afternoon game via winger Garang Garang midway through the second half, with the flyer busting the line before stepping the Vikings fullback to score under the posts.

The Vikings secured a four-try bonus point in the 46-7 win, which keeps them at the top of the Kennards Hire Mid North Coast Rugby Union ladder after three rounds.

The Marlins reserve grade side also went down, losing 27-0.

It was better news in the under-18s, with SCU claiming a big 60-0 win.

The Marlins will have to dust themselves off quickly, as a derby with arch rivals the Coffs Harbour Snappers is awaiting them this weekend.

Coffs Coast Advocate

