Marlins face a tricky fixture

The experience of AJ Gilbert has added some spine to the SCU Marlins.

THE SCU Marlins are wary of a Kempsey opponent that has reached the doors of the last chance saloon.

The Cannonballs can kiss their season goodbye if they're unable to secure a win at the Marlins' University ground this afternoon.

Marlins coach Dwayne Vignes is encouraged by the rapid development of the teenaged members in his 1st XV squad and he believes having some experienced players in the line-up now will only accelerate that development.

"With players like AJ Gilbert and some others coming in to the team, they are going to guide that these young kids around,” Vignes said.

Meanwhile the Coffs Snappers play their final match of the regular season this afternoon when the top of the table outfit travels south to face long time rival, the Port Pirates.

The Snappers hold a nine point advantage on the table over second placed Hastings Valley, the Coffs team could claim the minor premiership just by earning a bonus point today but would take all doubt from the equation by grabbing the win.

MNC RUGBY

SCU Marlins v Kempsey

Port Pirates v Coffs Snappers

Hastings Valley v Grafton