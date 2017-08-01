Marlins face a Grafton double whammy

It wasn't the best performance the SCU Marlins have produced this year but it was enough to beat Kempsey.

BY A STRANGE quirk of fate, the SCU Marlins are about to meet Grafton two weeks in a row.

Saturday's win by the Marlins over Kempsey means the SCU team will face the Redmen in the minor semi-final as well as in the final round of the season this weekend.

The only question now is where that semi-final will be played.

The Marlins and Grafton are level on points, so the result of this weekend's clash at the Redmen's home ground will decide the venue.

The whereabouts of the major semi-final is known, as the Coffs Snappers came from behind against the Port Pirates to seal the minor premiership.

The Snappers have a bye this weekend to freshen up before playing host to Hastings Valley in the grand final qualifier.

The Marlins were expected to account for Kempsey on Saturday and they did, but it was a hard-fought victory.

Kempsey jumped out of the blocks quickly but the Marlins fought back to lead by 12 points with only eight minutes to go.

Marlins coach Dwayne Vignes said it was "heart attack material" when the Cannonballs scored again only minutes later to make the last few minutes of the contest a test of nerves.

"It was just one of those days where (Kempsey) had nothing to lose and they were throwing the ball around," Vignes said.

"But we found a way to win."

The Snappers also had to come from behind in their match at Port Macquarie.

Trailing by 10 points at the break, the Snappers crossed the line twice in the second half to win.