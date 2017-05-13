Marlins earn respect by refusing to roll over

SCU Marlins centre Tim Anderson tries to find a way through the Port Pirates defence.

IN DANGER of being blown away, the SCU Marlins refused to throw in the towel in their 31-17 loss to the Port Pirates.

The Pirates had already secured a bonus point for scoring four tries by the time the half time whistle sounded as it took full advantage of a dominant scrum to go the sheds leading 24-5.

Rather than its inexperienced line-up simply give up and let the opposition roll over them, the younger Marlins dug deep and actually outscored the bigger but obviously tiring Port outfit two tries to one in the second half.

Marlins captain Morgan McDonough said he was thrilled with the character shown by his team.

"They were all over us in the first half. We started well in the first five minutes and then they got away with a few quick tries," McDonough said.

"I just said to the boys at half time we've got to dig deep for each other and work together to get over them."

The result could've been even better if not for a dropped ball close to the try line late in proceedings that would've given the Marlins at least a bonus point.

McDonough said the young pack was a disadvantage but believed the SCU pack got stronger as the contest wore on.

"We've got a few people out but that's no excuse. We had a few young fellas packing in there with a bit of inexperience but I think they held themselves really well." he said.