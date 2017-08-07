Marlins' drawn conclusion enough for home semi

YOUNG GUN: Redmen centre Jake Harris scores on the bell to help his side snatch a dramatic draw against the SCU Marlins.

THE SCU Marlins won't have to travel to Grafton for a second week running this weekend thanks to a thrilling draw.

To earn a home semi final this Sunday and avoid travelling to Grafton again, the Marlins had to either win or draw their final home and away match for the season at the Redmen's home ground.

Sunday's minor semi final will be played at the University Oval because of the draw.

It's a historic moment for the club as this weekend will mark the first time the club has hosted a semi final.

The fact is the Marlins already had the home semi final all wrapped up in the dying stages and it was only a converted try on the bell to Grafton's Jake Harris after more than 20 phases that tied up the scores.

The Marlins raced out to an early 14-0 lead and shortly before half time led 19-7 but a Redmen try as the break approached reduced the margin to five points.

Marlins coach Dwayne Vignes was thrilled with how his team dug in late while Grafton enjoyed an avalanche of possession.

"They (Grafton) controlled the ball well to get back into the game which is how they like to play," Vignes said.

The coach said he expects this weekend's contest to be played along similar lines.

"It will basically be the same sides. We haven't got any new players coming back in," he said.

It's an all Coffs Harbour rugby weekend coming up as Saturday sees the Coffs Snappers hosting Hastings Valley in the major semi final.