Marlins' date with destiny

HARD WORK AHEAD: The SCU Marlins meet Hastings Valley at University Oval on Saturday afternoon in a replay of last year's epic grand final. Brad Greenshields

THE SCU Marlins had better be at their best on Saturday as the opposition is on a mission.

Marlins coach Dwayne Vignes has no doubt what Hastings Valley will be thinking as they arrive at University Oval ahead of the grand final replay.

"I'm sure they're coming up for a bit of revenge,” Vignes said.

"It's not so much that they lost last year's grand final but it was how they lost.

"The Vikings led us for most of the game and we only hit the lead right at the end.”

While Hastings Valley will provide a big challenge, Vignes has found a bigger headache this week.

He's looking for players.

Incredibly the Marlins first grade team has used 35 players so far this season. A campaign that has lasted only five matches.

While Vignes jokes that being forced to play more than two run-on teams means any players called up to first grade to fill a vacancy has already been "blooded”, he is confident that those stepping up from the lower grades will be able to cope with playing in such a big game.

"There's a lot out this week but probably most of those playing have already played first grade,” he said.

We're equal second in reserve grade and leading the club championship so the depth is there.

"It's certainly not the number one side but they'll have a go.”

Incredibly, despite the long injury list, the Marlins currently sit in third position on the table.

And Vignes said there's light at the end of the tunnel thanks to a bye next week followed by the Queen's Birthday long weekend.

"After this week we've got two weeks off,” he said.

"Over those two weeks we'll try to get most of the players back and try to build again in the second half of the season.”

The Coffs Snappers face an equally daunting task on Saturday.

The Snappers head north to face the undefeated Grafton.

Not only are the Redmen in white hot form averaging 52 points for in their opening five matches but saturday night is a special one for the club.

Grafton is hosting the club's 50th anniversary dinner celebrating the club's long history and the Redmen team of the half century being announced in the Daily Examiner announced on Saturday morning.

Either Kempsey of Wauchope will record their first win of the season today when they meet at Crescent Head.