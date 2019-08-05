Marlins bow out as Snappers must take second chance

ALL OVER: SCU Marlins player Josh Rayner on the burst. The side's season ended on the weekend.

RUGBY UNION: Both Coffs Harbour Snappers and SCU Marlins fell in the opening week of the Mid North Coast Rugby finals, but for one side their loss was fatal.

The Marlins were taking on Port Maquarie Pirates in the minor semi final, with the loser eliminated from the competition for 2019.

Playing away from home the Marlins put up a great fight, but ultimately fell just short in a 26-22 defeat.

“It was shattering, I definitly thought we were the better team,” Captain-coach AJ Gilbert said.

“We blew our oppurtunities and some decisions and things didn’t go our way. It summed up our afternoon when our last chance to score was held up over the line.”

Despite a heartbreaking end to the campaign, Gilbert will look back on 2019 with fond memories.

“When I took over the role I wanted to upskill the guys and I think we’ve definielty ticked that box.

“As frustrating as Sunday’s game was it was a positive year and the club’s moving in the right direction.

“I’m looking forward to next year so we can keep it going.”

In the other match the Snappers went down 47-12 to Hastings Valley Vikings. The Vikings have now booked their ticket to the grand final with the Snappers needing to get over the Pirates this weekend to earn the right to defend their premiership in the final game of the year.