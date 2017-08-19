Marlins beat Snappers hook, line and sinker

SCU Marlins forward Cameron Smith fights hard for every inch possible as he goes forward against the Coffs Snappers.

THE SCU Marlins have qualified for the MNC Rugby grand final after producing their best performance of the year to overcome local rival Coffs Snappers 39-28.

In a pressure packed finish, it wasn't until Marlins fullback Josh Rayner scored a try off a set piece in the dying stages that the result was finalised.

Jumping in the air with delight at the final try, SCU coach Dwayne Vignes might've got just as high off the ground as he did when he was the centre of the infamous "Gallipoli" over-the-top scrum move when he played for NSW Country against the British Lions back in 1989.

"It's exciting for the club and these guys have put in a lot of work," Vignes said.

"And not just the players but Dave Nicol and Mark McDonough the president, a lot of people behind the scenes and it's all for them. They've been doing it for years and they're just reaping those rewards with these juniors that have come through."

The Marlins trailed by four points at the break but immediately scored from the kickoff when the Marlins moved the ball left and caught the Snappers unaware with the move being finished off by winger Jack Churchwell scoring his second try of the afternoon.

On a windy day that wasn't conducive to pretty football, neither side tried to turn the contest into a kicking game, preferring to run the ball.

It's the type of football Vignes prefers to see and it's the way he teaches his team to play.

"Both teams were enthusiastic to run the ball and I thought it was great," he said.

"At every opportunity both sides were trying to spin the ball and use the width of the whole ground."

Snappers lock Joe de Dassel regained the lead for the home team midway through the second half before the Marlins had their supporters believing a berth in the grand final was possible thanks to tries to Mackenzie Smythe and AJ Gilbert.

Needing to score twice with five minutes remaining, Zac Cross crossed the line to give the Snappers hope after a smart move by flyhalf Lloyd Simms-Chambers off the back of a scrum.

Shortly after Rayner had not only Vignes jumping for joy but the entire club.

Snappers co-coach Troy Baker was naturally disappointed after a season that saw his team finish minor premier ended with the Coffs team eliminated from the semi finals in straight sets for the second year in a row.

"There were lots of missed opportunities throughout the game," Baker said.

"Probably indicative was the try directly after the half time break, we just switched off and that should never occur.

"But credit to the Marlins they were better on the day and they deserve their spot in the grand final and we widh them all the best."