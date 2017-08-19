20°
Sport

Marlins beat Snappers hook, line and sinker

Brad Greenshields
| 19th Aug 2017 5:30 PM
SCU Marlins forward Cameron Smith fights hard for every inch possible as he goes forward against the Coffs Snappers.
SCU Marlins forward Cameron Smith fights hard for every inch possible as he goes forward against the Coffs Snappers. Brad Greenshields

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE SCU Marlins have qualified for the MNC Rugby grand final after producing their best performance of the year to overcome local rival Coffs Snappers 39-28.

In a pressure packed finish, it wasn't until Marlins fullback Josh Rayner scored a try off a set piece in the dying stages that the result was finalised.

Jumping in the air with delight at the final try, SCU coach Dwayne Vignes might've got just as high off the ground as he did when he was the centre of the infamous "Gallipoli" over-the-top scrum move when he played for NSW Country against the British Lions back in 1989.

"It's exciting for the club and these guys have put in a lot of work," Vignes said.

"And not just the players but Dave Nicol and Mark McDonough the president, a lot of people behind the scenes and it's all for them. They've been doing it for years and they're just reaping those rewards with these juniors that have come through."

The Marlins trailed by four points at the break but immediately scored from the kickoff when the Marlins moved the ball left and caught the Snappers unaware with the move being finished off by winger Jack Churchwell scoring his second try of the afternoon.

On a windy day that wasn't conducive to pretty football, neither side tried to turn the contest into a kicking game, preferring to run the ball.

It's the type of football Vignes prefers to see and it's the way he teaches his team to play.

"Both teams were enthusiastic to run the ball and I thought it was great," he said.

"At every opportunity both sides were trying to spin the ball and use the width of the whole ground."

Photos
View Gallery

Snappers lock Joe de Dassel regained the lead for the home team midway through the second half before the Marlins had their supporters believing a berth in the grand final was possible thanks to tries to Mackenzie Smythe and AJ Gilbert.

Needing to score twice with five minutes remaining, Zac Cross crossed the line to give the Snappers hope after a smart move by flyhalf Lloyd Simms-Chambers off the back of a scrum.

Shortly after Rayner had not only Vignes jumping for joy but the entire club.

Snappers co-coach Troy Baker was naturally disappointed after a season that saw his team finish minor premier ended with the Coffs team eliminated from the semi finals in straight sets for the second year in a row.

"There were lots of missed opportunities throughout the game," Baker said.

"Probably indicative was the try directly after the half time break, we just switched off and that should never occur.

"But credit to the Marlins they were better on the day and they deserve their spot in the grand final and we widh them all the best."

MNC RUGBY
SCU MARLINS 39 (Jack Churchwell 2, Mackenzie Smythe, AJ Gilbert, Josh Rayner tries; Damon Rootes 4 conv and 2 pen goals) def COFFS SNAPPERS 28 (Zac Cross, Brannon Murray, Joe de Dassel, Zade Goodenough tries; Cross 4 conv.)
Reserve grade: Grafton def Coffs Snappers 18-16
Under-18s: SCU Marlins def Port/Kempsey
Under-16s: Hastings Valley def Coffs Snappers 10-7
Under-14s: Kempsey def Port Pirates 35-8

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour coffs snappers mnc rugby rugby union scu marlins

Albanese doubts Pacific Hwy upgrade will be finished by 2020

Albanese doubts Pacific Hwy upgrade will be finished by 2020

THE Federal Opposition has raised doubts the Turnbull Government won't be able to meet the Coalition's pledge to have the Pacific Hwy upgrade completed by 2020.

Rough seas for the Coffs Coast

Hazardous surf and gale force wind warnings have been issued for the region this weekend.

Warning across the weekend for gale force winds and hazardous surf.

Amendment backs small businesses and farms: Hartsuyker

Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker.

Misuse of Market Power Bill passed in bid to help small business.

Major developments see city on the rise

GREEN LIGHT GO AHEAD: Lipman are progressing the massive upgrade of Gowings Coffs Central in Harbour Drive.

Coffs Harbour in the midst of a major era of development

Local Partners

Near deaf guitarist stops in Coffs for a good cause

MURRAY Mandel is not your everyday busker. He is a near deaf guitarist on an epic three year tour of Australia.

Forgotten flood victims are still struggling

IN LIMBO: Jeremy Marsh with his son Cooper at their temporary accommodation in Goonellabah since the flood.

'Everything's up in the air and I just live day by day at the moment'

Enjoy your weekend with fun activities

ENJOY a fun doggie day out at Moonee Beach Tavern.

Spend the day with the dog, family or viewing artworks.

The voices are coming

Choirboys Mark Gable, Taxiride's Jason Singh and Boom Crash Opera's Dale Ryder.

Don't miss Mark Gable, Jason Singh and Dale Ryder.

From little things big things grow

The Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival returns from September 23 to October 1.

Coffs Harbour Buskers and Comedy Festival returns next month.

Taylor Swift wipes presence off social media

TAYLOR Swift has completely disappeared off social media — and her fans don’t know what to think.

A Taste of Ireland

BLEND: A Taste of Ireland.

The story of Ireland through music and dance.

No subject off limits at duo's Women Like Us

FUNNY LADIES: Ellen Briggs and Mandy Nolan are showing us how it's done with their stand-up comedy gig, Women Like Us.

Belly-laughing comedy promised for gig

Swedish TV drama turns up heat

Louise Nyvall stars in the Swedish TV series Farang.

Scandinavian crime thriller goes troppo

Aboriginal artists' call to action

Anwar Young, winner of this year's overall prize and last year's young artist prize.

Important messages of survival and healing

Radio host Matt Okine leaps to small screen

Valene Kane, Matt Okine and Harriet Dyer star in the TV series The Other Guy.

First foray into acting a long time in the making

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence had to settle for third this year behind Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.

CAN you guess who has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence?

Sweet, neat, complete!...

30 Aquamarine drive, Toormina 2452

House 3 1 1 $419,000 ...

Whether starting out or slowing down, this immaculate home situated in a quiet cul-de-sac just minutes to sunny Sawtell is the perfect property. With nothing to do...

Looking onto the estuary - rarer than hens teeth...

5 The Corso, Moonee Beach 2450

House 2 2 1 EOI closing...

Moonee Beach and estuary have been voted No.3 in a list of over 100 of the best beaches in all of Australia (2017) and you too will fall in love with this amazing...

899m2 - peaceful treed outlook...

45 Nariah Crescent, Toormina 2452

House 4 2 2 $489,950

Your family will love the living space that this home has to offer. Features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living areas, double lock-up garage with underhouse...

You&#39;re Just Too Good To Be True

18 Avonleigh Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 3 $520,000

Perfect for families, perfect for entertaining, and perfect for lock-up-and-go caravaners, this spacious family home has all of the extras to make it a special...

Space to Move

26 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $470,000

With 4 bedrooms, 2 separate living spaces and a fully fenced backyard, this tidy home's design and layout will hold plenty of appeal. Currently achieving $460 per...

One for the Portfolio

1/100 West Argyll Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 2 $280,000

Overlooking a leafy reserve across the road, the unit is located within walking distance to schools and sporting facilities and only 3 minutes' drive to major...

Popular Investment Location

3/46 Prince Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $239,000

Situated in one of Coffs Harbour's top growth areas. This first floor, well maintained 2 bedroom unit enjoys a sunny Easterly aspect with balcony. Boasting a new...

Single Level Living with Plenty of Space

1/20 Harvie Drive, Boambee East 2452

Villa 2 1 1 $320,000

This 2 bedroom villa in a complex of only two, provides a low maintenance lifestyle perfectly suited to a retiree or an investor. With a functional layout that...

Park Beach Townhouse 450m to the Beach

6/40-42 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $285,000

One of the most affordable yet fastest growing beachside lifestyle locations on the North Coast. Secure your position with this spacious 2 bedroom townhouse. A...

More Than Meets The Eye

7 Archibald Place, Toormina 2452

House 4 2 2 $499,000

Tucked into a quiet cul-de-sac, with all of the convenience of nearby shops and schools, this unassuming brick home is a true surprise on the inside. 4 bedrooms, 2...

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

An elegant home, in a coveted location

COASTAL ELEGANCE: This Sapphire beachside home is all about luxury.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Housing estate is almost a sell out

ACTIVITY: Sapphire Beachfront Estate is almost sold out and a hive of construction activity.

It's taken a while, but these beach-front blocks are almost all gone