Marlins are making a splash

The SCU Marlins have announced their coaching line-up for 2017 with wayne Vignes (left) taking charge of the first grade team.

THE SCU Marlins are looking forward to building on a successful 2016 season.

The Marlins have announced their coaching team for the upcoming MNC Rugby season which the club's executive believe will be behind the scenes of ground breaking goals it's aiming for in 2017.

Taking over the reins of the first grade team will be former Wallaby and Waratah Dwayne Vignes.

The local rugby legend has has already been putting the players through their paces, focussing on speed and clinical execution.

Supporting Vignes at the helm is SCU Marlins Rugby Executive Dave Nicol and coaching Co-ordinator Kevin Clancy.

Nicol and Clancy will also be providing further support and advice to the rest of the coaching team.

The Marlins believe the inclusion of several new personalities to the coaching team is exciting as everyone is working hard to incorporate new ideas, strategies and game plans while presenting a united and collaborative front, all working on the same page.

Last season's success saw four out of five Marlins teams qualify for the semi-finals including premiership wins in the under-18s and under-14s. With the new personnel firmly in place it now has its eye on further success come grand final day.

Pre-season is already well underway and the club is already looking forward to the Crescent Heads 7s Tournament on March 4 with plans to send down a large senior and under-16s contingent.

Another couple of trials are also being pencilled in before the season gets underway.

For anyone interested in being part of the Marlins, either on or off field, training is on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the University Oval on Hogbin Dr from 6pm.