27°
Sport

Marlins are making a splash

22nd Feb 2017 4:00 AM
The SCU Marlins have announced their coaching line-up for 2017 with wayne Vignes (left) taking charge of the first grade team.
The SCU Marlins have announced their coaching line-up for 2017 with wayne Vignes (left) taking charge of the first grade team.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE SCU Marlins are looking forward to building on a successful 2016 season.

The Marlins have announced their coaching team for the upcoming MNC Rugby season which the club's executive believe will be behind the scenes of ground breaking goals it's aiming for in 2017.

Taking over the reins of the first grade team will be former Wallaby and Waratah Dwayne Vignes.

The local rugby legend has has already been putting the players through their paces, focussing on speed and clinical execution.

Supporting Vignes at the helm is SCU Marlins Rugby Executive Dave Nicol and coaching Co-ordinator Kevin Clancy.

Nicol and Clancy will also be providing further support and advice to the rest of the coaching team.

The Marlins believe the inclusion of several new personalities to the coaching team is exciting as everyone is working hard to incorporate new ideas, strategies and game plans while presenting a united and collaborative front, all working on the same page.

Last season's success saw four out of five Marlins teams qualify for the semi-finals including premiership wins in the under-18s and under-14s. With the new personnel firmly in place it now has its eye on further success come grand final day.

Pre-season is already well underway and the club is already looking forward to the Crescent Heads 7s Tournament on March 4 with plans to send down a large senior and under-16s contingent.

Another couple of trials are also being pencilled in before the season gets underway.

For anyone interested in being part of the Marlins, either on or off field, training is on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the University Oval on Hogbin Dr from 6pm.

MARLINS COACHES
1st XV - Dwayne Vignes
Reserve Grade - Mick Battye and Shaun Rayner
Under-18s - Garth Brennan and Laurie O'Shae
Under-16s - Simon Donald and Terry Rayner
Under-14s - Paul Spinoglio and Brad Beech
Coaching coordinator - Kevin Clancy

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  dwayne vignes mnc rugby rugby union scu marlins

2017 is a year of development and growth

2017 is a year of development and growth

Coffs Harbour will see a host of multi-million developments progress in 2017, adding to future growth, the regional economy, tourism, retail and public assets.

Optus' $4 million plan to end blackspots in Coffs

Optus and Telstra are giving assurances 3G and 4G coverage will improve on the Coffs Coast.

Irritating drops in coverage may finally be a thing of the past.

Thousands of cars issued recall after defect found

CAR RECALL: The Mazda2 (DE) was one of three Mazda models recalled with the same issue.

Three popular Mazda models recalled after defect found

Talking about the price of eggs . . .

Multi-colored farm fresh organic free range eggs

What a crack up

Local Partners

Weekly markets in Coffs: good or bad?

The frequency of markets that take place in the area was a hot topic on social media this week, with the suggestion the stalls are hurting local business.

Raffle the difference in finding Chamber's golf day winners

SOLID DRIVE: Grant Skinner and the team from the Coffs Harbour Yacht Club on their way to winning the Chamber of Commerce Perpetual Trophy at Bonville Golf Resort.

The Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce golf day has been run and won.

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

Jackass crew eye off the Big Banana

WILD SHOW: The Jackass crew a promise a wild Coffs Harbour show.

Iconic Coffs landmark grabs Jackass crew's attention

WATCH: Toowoomba opera hopeful's incredible voice

KAITLYN Orange still has fond memories of listening to classical music with her grandfather – it’s what initially inspired her to study and sing opera.

Playing that right brand of music

Multiple Golden Guitar winner Adam Brand is headed to the Moonee Beach Tavern on Friday, march 3.

Adam Brand is headed back to the Coffs Coast

MKR turns spiteful in suddendeath elimination

Alyse and Matt battled Josh and Amy in a spiteful elimination cook-off.

Bottom of the ladder faces off in spiteful sudden-death cook-off.

Jilted Married At First Sight groom rejected again

Is Married at First Sight groom's second chance over already?

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

Robert Irwin introduces Jimmy Fallon to wild guests

Robert Irwin introduces Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a cuddly sloth.

ROBERT Irwin continues Steve's legacy.

East Facing Block In Safety Beach

1 Humpback Crescent, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land Great building block and with 667m2 to place your home on, will ... $265,000

Great building block and with 667m2 to place your home on, will be a winner! With reserve at the back, you will only have two neighbours. Which is great? With Golf...

Perfect location, great investment or first home owner...

3/7 Lea Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $295,000 ...

Location, location, walking distance to restaurants and shops. Walking through the front door is a surprise. Open plan dining, lounge and kitchen. Modern...

&quot;Choice Of 4 Brand New Villas&quot;

235 Sawtell Rd, BOAMBEE EAST, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 3 2 2 Starting From...

Choice of 4 brand new architecturally designed and quality built 3 bedroom villas in Boambee East due to complete in March 2017. Choose the floor plan that you...

Pavilion Style Oasis

11 Safety Beach Drive, Safety Beach 2456

House 3 2 2 $525,000

The modern design of this pavilion home is distinctive in its unpretentious use of natural materials and tonal colours. Superior construction, architectural...

Feels Like Home

6 Gundagai Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $429,000

This immaculate 3 bedroom home, is neat as a pin. Lovingly restored its now got a few mod cons, whilst keeping true to its original heritage. A level walk to...

Don&#39;t wait too long...

17 Long Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 Auction

Character, charm and location. This three bedroom home has been loved by the one family for almost 70 years. Located on a level 556 square metre block and only a...

13, your new lucky number...

13 Dutton Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 4 $535,000 ...

Highly sought after four bedroom home with self-contained granny flat located in one of Coffs Harbour's most popular residential areas. Upstairs you're welcomed...

Paradise Found

33 Darkum Road, Mullaway 2456

House 4 2 3 $939,000

Escape to the idyllic surrounds of Mullaway, situated only 20 minutes north of Coffs Harbour and you will find this well presented beachfront family home offering...

Life Could Be A Holiday

113/64 Newman Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 1 1 1 $80,000

Life could be a holiday all year round in this self-contained, relocatable home located in Sunset Caravan Park, Woolgoolga. Situated on a generous site, in a quiet...

Coastal Home In Sought After Location

2 Fuller Street, Arrawarra Headland 2456

House 6 2 2 $830,000

Located in one of the most sought after beachside area on the Coffs Harbour Coast within walking distance to pristine swimming and surfing beaches, this well...

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Growth in property prices

MARKET ANALYSIS: Capital growth has increased for property owners over the past two years.

What this means to us locals

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

What would make renting better?

HAVE YOUR SAY: What would make renting better?

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!