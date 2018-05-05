Marlins and Snappers meet in local derby

NO HOLDS BARRED: Today's local derby between the Coffs Snappers and SCU Marlins is certain to be just as passionate affair as past incarnations.

THE APB alert sent out by the SCU Marlins to find their coach Dwayne Vignes has at least established that he is back in the country.

Greg Wilson will again be in charge of the Marlins for this afternoon's local derby against the Coffs Snappers, but Vignes said it's only for one more week as he's attending a function in Sydney today.

"Greg's gone two losses from two games so far, he's got to win before he can hand it back," Vignes joked.

"My last one was a win," he finished referring to last year's grand final win.

The Marlins backline will be bolstered by the return of Josh Rayner.

That's a boost in a contest that both parties will see as one they need to win.

The Snappers lost their last match to current table-toppers Hastings Valley.

On that occasion, the Coffs team led at half-time which was a positive, but co-coach Brett Davis said his team needs to play for the full 80 minutes.

"They (the Vikings) were more hungry than us," Davis said.

That was the only loss so far for the Snappers but in a local derby sits the possibility that the number could double.

Particularly when the much vaunted 'department of youth' will be missing today.

"It's country week this weekend for the 16s and 18s," Davis said.

"We did have four young blokes in the backline but they'll be away with representative duties on the weekend."

The derby will be an encounter between last year's minor premiers and major premiers.

The line-ups may have changed since that epic preliminary final back in August, but the passion has not disappeared.

Expect to see plenty of big hits in the middle of the ground, with the forwards from both outfits unwilling to yield an inch to the opposition.

Especially when both teams need to win this encounter to stay in touch with Hastings Valley and Grafton.

MNC RUGBY

Coffs Snappers v SCU Marlins

Port Pirates v Kempsey

Wauchope v Grafton

Bye: Hastings Valley

Diabetes risk check

Coffs Harbour Amcal Pharmacy will be holding a free pop-up Diabetes Risk Check at today's match.

As part of a national campaign to raise awareness of the risk factors associated with developing type 2 diabetes, the free Diabetes Risk Assessment service will help identify those at risk of developing type 2 diabetes and stimulate conversation around the condition, possible complications and ways to lower risk.