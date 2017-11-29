Markets, live music and exhibitions

Sunday session with Lisa Hunt

What: Get ready for a fun night out with friends and family, jamming out to the soulful sound of Lisa Hunt. The American born, Byron Bay based soul sensation is set to heat up the stage.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday, December 3 opening at 4pm.

Magic Happens art exhibition

What: Browse through a number of art works at the Magic Happens art exhibition featuring the works of Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group school age-children.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery.

When: Friday, December 1 from 10am to 3pm.

Dorrigo community markets

What: A small country market offering a range of fresh fruit, vegetables, plants, pre-loved goods, food, jams, pickles, hand made jewellery and other goodies.

Where: Hickory Street, Dorrigo.

When: Saturday, December 2 from 8.30am to noon.

Harbourside market

What: An authentic outdoor market held every Sunday, featuring art, local produce, gourmet food and delicious beverages. Fun and entertainment for the whole family with live music and performers.

Where: Marina Drive, Coffs Harbour.

When: Sunday, December 3.

Harbourside markets. Rachel Vercoe

Coffs Harbour Lions club car boot sale

What: Come along and browse stalls, grab a sausage sizzle or an egg and bacon sandwich for breakfast and enjoy one of Coffs Coast's popular community markets.

Where: Jetty foreshore.

When: Sunday, December 3 from 7am till noon.

Halfway Creek market

What: Come on down to the Halfway Creek market, where you will find local produce, honey, home-made jams and chutneys, plants, clothes, jewellery, art and loads more.

The local fire brigade will also be there to provide free fire information.

Where: Hall Kungala Road, Halfway Creek

When: Sunday, December 3 from 8.30am till 12.30pm

Summerfest Art Exhibition

What: The Summerfest Art Exhibition showcases works from the Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group's members across various disciplines such as calligraphy, fibre art, acrylics, pastels, watercolour and much more.

Entry to the gallery is free and all artworks are for sale.

Where: Coffs Harbour showground gallery

When: Friday, December 8 from 10am till 3pm.

For more information, visit goo.gl/XMWQq

Paul Dempsey

What: Paul Dempsey, one of Australia's most respected songwriters is coming to C.ex Coffs.

He is best known as the front man of iconic Australian band, Something for Kate.

Dempsey will be performing tracks from his latest album.

However, fans and music lovers can expect songs from throughout his storied career, including favourites from the Something For Kate back catalogue.

Where: C.ex Coffs

When: Friday, December 15 from 7.30am till 11pm

Cost: $30 pre-sold or $40 Door 18+

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit goo.gl/o6WB6N

Paul Dempsey Contributed

Bellingen Youth Orchestra 10th anniversary celebrations

What: LISTEN in to the talented sounds of youth from current and past members of the Bellingen Youth Orchestra (BYO) as they celebrate their 10th anniversary.

Celebrations will include a series of concerts spanning over three days and feature world renowned pianist David Helfgott.

"David has been both an inspiration and a great mentor to BYO over the 10 years and he is absolutely bursting with enthusiasm to play with the orchestra again,” a statement from the Bellingen Youth Orchestra said.

Joining the concert will be BYO alumni Suzanne Sherrington, Esther Henderson, Lachlan Wilkins, Blake Cutler, Natasha Dyason and Liam Mallinson, bringing the number of musicians to more than 90.

The program will include works from Rimsky Korsakov's Capriccio Espagnol, and a selection of music from past and present repertoires.

There will be five concerts on Thursday, December 7 and Friday, December 8 for primary schools, followed by two concerts on Saturday, December 9, a matinee at 2pm and an evening concert at 7pm.

Where: Waterfall Way Visitor Centre, Bellingen.

Cost: $30 for adults, $20 concession and free for children and school students.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit goo.gl/KdUmUp

David Helfgott. Leigh Jensen / Coffs Coast Advoc

Live with Tom Lee-Richards

What: Don't miss Melbourne based alternative pop/folk musician, Tom Lee-Richards perform in Bellingen.

Get ready for a night full of infectious rhythms, rich harmonies and timely drops of silence.

Tom Lee-Richards' tour across Australia is supporting his new single 'Beside You'.

Whether performing solo or with a band, audiences can expect sharp, harmonised beat-boxing and live vocal improv.

Where: 5 Church Street, Bellingen

When: Friday, December 8