Markets are returning to a purpose-built site

HARBOURSIDE Markets are returning home to the Jetty Foreshores after spending six months in temporary digs at Park Beach Reserve.

Tomorrow will be the first day, for stallholders and market-goers, to enjoy the newly revamped market site.

"We're very excited to be back at the Jetty Foreshores on Sundays which coincides with our 10th birthday,” said Kim Towner, Harbourside Markets organiser.

"It's such a privilege to be at the foreshores and we're so grateful for the new, purpose-built site. All your favourite stalls are back plus some new exciting ones in a wonderful mix of live entertainment, great food, home-made items and local produce.

"I would also like to give a big shout out to any community organisations. We are a community market at heart and always have space for free for non-profit community groups to join in.”

The newly planted trees are too small to provide immediate shade, so Kim and the market crew will be providing extra covered seating and umbrellas this season for the comfort of market visitors.

"Also don't forget our Gratitude Day celebration on Sunday November 14. We will have all the bells whistles and sirens; fire engines, ambulance, police, SES and water rescue. There will be lots of activities and it's a chance for all of us to say thanks to the people in these services and to learn how to keep safe this summer.”

Harbourside Markets at Jetty Foreshores, every Sunday weather permitting from 8am to 2pm. More info harboursidemarkets. com.au or Facebook.