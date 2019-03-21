Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
If you want to get paid to give your opinion about beer, there’s a perfect job going for you.
If you want to get paid to give your opinion about beer, there’s a perfect job going for you.
Money

How you can get paid to drink beer

by CHRIS LEES
21st Mar 2019 11:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU want to get paid to give your opinion about beer, there's a perfect job going for you.

A marketing research company is looking for people to help it research people's taste in beer.

The company will pay men aged 25-35, $100 to take part in a two-hour focus group about mid-strength beer.

There will be two sessions, which will run for two hours each, this Tuesday.

The research will examine new packaging for beers.

It is being done by Country Opinions on behalf of a client.

However, the business declined to say who their client was.

The opportunity is being promoted on Facebook and has generated a lot of interest with more than 100 people commentating.

Beer lovers interested in taking part must fill out a survey online first. The survey can be found here.

beer editors picks market money research company

Top Stories

    Man dies in hospital after alleged assault

    premium_icon Man dies in hospital after alleged assault

    News A man, aged 23, has been arrested and charged over the Mid North Coast death.

    Controversial main street development gets the green light

    premium_icon Controversial main street development gets the green light

    News A $8.9 million main street development will go ahead.

    Mother and kids escape injury after car rolls into house

    premium_icon Mother and kids escape injury after car rolls into house

    News A MAN, in his 60s has been hospitalised following the incident

    Construction in city square is under way

    premium_icon Construction in city square is under way

    News Council's $2.5 million revitalisation of city square has started.