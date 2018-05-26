Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Harbourside markets.
Harbourside markets. Rachel Vercoe
Whats On

Market days on the Coffs Coast

26th May 2018 5:00 AM

TODAY

  • Bollywood Bazaar, first and fourth Saturday, 7am-2pm, Woolgoolga Beach Reserve.
  • Coffs City centre market 8am to 2pm every Saturday, handicrafts, produce, community groups
  • Bellingen Growers Market, second and fourth Saturday, from 8am, Bellingen Showgrounds.
  • Coffs Car Market, every Saturday, 9am-4pm, Coffs Showground.
  • Sawtell Family Market Day, fourth Saturday each month, 7.30am-1pm, CWA grounds, Elizabeth St, Sawtell.

TOMORROW

  • Mad Hatters Market, Gale Street Coramba from 10am to 2pm. Activities, stalls, live music, food. Fourth Sunday of each month.
  • Coffs City Uptown Market, every Sunday, 8am-2pm, Castle St car park.
  • Harbourside Market, every Sunday, 8am-2.30pm, Jetty Foreshores, behind Yacht Club.

COMING UP NEXT WEEKEND

  • Made With Love June 3 at Park Beach Plaza's Level 1 car park. Showcasing home-made goods, variety of crafts and local artisans.
  • Coffs Harbour Lions Club Car Boot sale. First Sunday of every month. At Jetty Foreshore.
  • Valla Beach Market, first Saturday every second month, next market June 2 from 8am to 2pm at Valla Beach Reserve.
  • Glenreagh Market, first Saturday each month at Glenreagh School of Arts hall, 62 Coramba St, Glenreagh.
coffs harbour markets
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Controversial pedophile a church-going man

    premium_icon Controversial pedophile a church-going man

    News A convicted pedophile on parole, who was arrested for breaching the Child Protections Act, will reappear in court on Monday.

    • 26th May 2018 7:30 AM
    Real estate agency's $25k gift to Coffs homeowners

    Real estate agency's $25k gift to Coffs homeowners

    Offbeat What a housewarming present for Coffs homebuyers!

    • 26th May 2018 7:00 AM
    Why this 60 year old pie shop is still one of the best

    premium_icon Why this 60 year old pie shop is still one of the best

    Business It is still a beloved landmark for many

    • 26th May 2018 7:00 AM
    Online teacher training booms in bush

    Online teacher training booms in bush

    News Online teacher training outside big cities on the rise

    • 26th May 2018 7:00 AM

    Local Partners