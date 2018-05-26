Whats On
Market days on the Coffs Coast
TODAY
- Bollywood Bazaar, first and fourth Saturday, 7am-2pm, Woolgoolga Beach Reserve.
- Coffs City centre market 8am to 2pm every Saturday, handicrafts, produce, community groups
- Bellingen Growers Market, second and fourth Saturday, from 8am, Bellingen Showgrounds.
- Coffs Car Market, every Saturday, 9am-4pm, Coffs Showground.
- Sawtell Family Market Day, fourth Saturday each month, 7.30am-1pm, CWA grounds, Elizabeth St, Sawtell.
TOMORROW
- Mad Hatters Market, Gale Street Coramba from 10am to 2pm. Activities, stalls, live music, food. Fourth Sunday of each month.
- Coffs City Uptown Market, every Sunday, 8am-2pm, Castle St car park.
- Harbourside Market, every Sunday, 8am-2.30pm, Jetty Foreshores, behind Yacht Club.
COMING UP NEXT WEEKEND
- Made With Love June 3 at Park Beach Plaza's Level 1 car park. Showcasing home-made goods, variety of crafts and local artisans.
- Coffs Harbour Lions Club Car Boot sale. First Sunday of every month. At Jetty Foreshore.
- Valla Beach Market, first Saturday every second month, next market June 2 from 8am to 2pm at Valla Beach Reserve.
- Glenreagh Market, first Saturday each month at Glenreagh School of Arts hall, 62 Coramba St, Glenreagh.