Marine wind warning issued for the Coffs Coast

WET WALK: Wet and windy weather did not deter these two from walking the Jetty in the rain. Trevor Veale

A MARINE wind warning has been issued for the Coffs Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast northerly winds of 15-25 knots, reaching up to 30 knots this morning and early afternoon.

NSWDPI advise no SMART drumlines at Ballina or Coffs Harbour today due to predicted strong NE winds, storms and heavy rain. Be #SharkSmart. — SharkSmart (@NSWSharkSmart) October 11, 2017

Winds are then expected to shift south to southeasterly, reaching speeds of 15-20 knots in the evening.

Seas are expected to be 1.5 - 2.5m, decreasing to a metre by evening.

An easterly swell of around a metre has been forecast for today.