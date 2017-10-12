28°
Marine wind warning issued for the Coffs Coast

WET WALK: Wet and windy weather did not deter these two from walking the Jetty in the rain.
Keagan Elder
A MARINE wind warning has been issued for the Coffs Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast northerly winds of 15-25 knots, reaching up to 30 knots this morning and early afternoon.

Winds are then expected to shift south to southeasterly, reaching speeds of 15-20 knots in the evening.

Seas are expected to be 1.5 - 2.5m, decreasing to a metre by evening.

An easterly swell of around a metre has been forecast for today.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology coffs coast coffs coast weather marine wind warning

