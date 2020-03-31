Marine Rescue NSW appeals to boaters to stay home.

BOATERS are being urged to stay home during the COVID-10 crisis but if you’re out and run into trouble, Marine Rescue NSW will be ready to respond to emergencies.

Commissioner Stacey Tannos encouraged boaters to observe the need for people to socially isolate to help prevent the spread of coronavirus throughout the community.

“It is important that boaters know Marine Rescue NSW is maintaining its lifesaving services,” Commissioner Stacey Tannos said.

“If you’re in trouble on the water and need help, our volunteers are ready, as always, to respond.

“But this is not a time to be reckless with your own or our volunteers’ health and safety.

“It is clear that in these difficult times, we are all expected to act responsibly and abide by the official requests to stay home except when essential in order to protect ourselves and each other.

“I know our boating community places a high value on our volunteers and their mission to save lives on the water. So today, with the full support of NSW Maritime, I am taking the unusual step of asking our recreational boaters to stay at home.

“Your co-operation in avoiding any unnecessary boating activities will help safeguard not only your own health and wellbeing but also that of our 3,000-plus volunteers and others in the community.”

MRNSW has introduced a range of preventive measures to protect its volunteers and staff, along with the public, while also ensuring it can continue its lifesaving operations.

These include:

— Maintaining marine radio operations with core numbers of volunteers,

— Vessel crews largely operating on an emergency call-out basis rather than on standby,

— All public fundraising, events, meetings and training have been cancelled,

— All personnel are being encouraged to observe social distancing requirements and enhanced hygiene practices.

Commissioner Tannos thanked all MRNSW volunteers for their ongoing commitment to their community service during the continuing COVID-19 crisis.

“As always, our volunteers are selflessly putting the safety of the boating community first, even during this worrying time for us all.

“We all look forward to life on the water returning to normal when this crisis ends.”

In an emergency, boaters should call for help on VHF Channel 16 or ring triple-0 (000).