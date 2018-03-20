Marine Rescue benefits from Bluewater Freediving Classic

A 23.2KG Spanish mackerel was the largest fish caught off Woolgoolga on the weekend for the 2018 Australian Bluewater Freediving Classic.

Shot by Josh Stevens, the big catch still wasn't enough to claim the major prize.

Derrick Cruz from Sydney was the open champion with local Brett Vercoe runner-up.

Vercoe did take the Masters prize while other winners on the weekend included Neil Armour (veterans), Jarrod McKenzie (junior) and Rachel Vercoe (ladies).

A lot of divers had the best luck on the Saturday. The visibility was murky but persistence paid off for divers. Winds of more than 20 knots meant less-than-ideal conditions.

A total of $1615 was raised at the post-event fish auction with all proceeds going towards Woolgoolga Marine Rescue with fish weighed in including cobia, kingfish, mulloway and wahoo.

"We had a good response from the community, a lot of people turned up to the auction and a lot stayed right to the end,” Woolgoolga Marine Rescue's unit commander Tony Skalla said.