Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Yvonne Miles, Marine Biologist, working in Hervey Bay.
Yvonne Miles, Marine Biologist, working in Hervey Bay.
News

Marine biologist: Killing sharks not the solution

Jessica Lamb
by
9th Nov 2018 1:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HERVEY BAY marine biologist with more than 30 years experience has labelled MP Keith's Pitt shark cull call an uneducated "knee jerk reaction".

Yvonne Miles admitted while the bay had a large amount of sharks present the onus was on humans to learn their behaviours and avoid swimming during feeding times at dawn or dusk. "We need sharks, our ecosystem is dependant on sharks and if we don't have them then the whole system is out of balance," she said.

"Mr Pitt is basing this purely off the fishing industry, when he is talking about shark culling and the money to be made selling them."

Ms Miles said that sharks were an important part of "cleaning up the ocean" with natural selection.

"They take out the old and the weak, stop carcasses washing up ashore and eat things like whale placentas which would otherwise float in the ocean," she said.

"I spoke to some local fisherman who said their biggest problem was recreational fishers pulling up fish and then taking a picture and letting them go.

"You might think you are doing the right thing but they are dazed when they hit the water making them an easy target for sharks so they follow the boats."

Related Items

fraser coast hervey bay hinkler mp keith pitt marine biologist shark cull
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    High-speed rail link on track for NSW: Premier

    premium_icon High-speed rail link on track for NSW: Premier

    News A HIGH-speed bullet train connecting Sydney to ­regional NSW could be a reality within 50 years, as the government extends its massive infrastructure plan.

    • 9th Nov 2018 4:27 AM
    Councillors call for tunnels on the Coffs Harbour bypass

    premium_icon Councillors call for tunnels on the Coffs Harbour bypass

    News Council to stage campaign calling for RMS to revise concept design

    Not blind to bypass concerns: RMS team visits Coffs

    premium_icon Not blind to bypass concerns: RMS team visits Coffs

    News Comparing tunnels to cuttings is complicated says RMS.

    No progress on Joint Organisation request to councils

    premium_icon No progress on Joint Organisation request to councils

    News Coffs Harbour, Nambucca Shire and Clarence Valley want new JO formed

    Local Partners