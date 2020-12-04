Marina rescue: man removed in intricate operation

A rescue took place just before 6pm on Friday (December 4) at the Coffs marina. Photo by Frank Redward

A rescue took place just before 6pm on Friday (December 4) at the Coffs marina. Photo by Frank Redward

Less than two weeks after emergency services were called to the Coffs Harbour Marina to a dead body they were back treating a man for a nasty fall this evening.

On November 22 a dead body was located in the water at the marina.

FULL STORY: The latest on 'misadventure' death in the harbour at Coffs

This afternoon (December 4) just before 6pm walkers along the breakwall watched as a team of SES workers attempted to extricate a man who had a nasty fall.

A rescue took place just before 6pm on Friday (December 4) at the Coffs marina.

He was face down in an awkward spot.

NSW Ambulance paramedics gave him first aid before the SES arrived and an extrication plan was devised.

The SES arrived and an extrication plan was devised.

It took them over an hour to remove him.

He was carefully placed on a spinal board, and with the help of around a dozen people, was carefully carried up the boardwalk to the ambulance stretcher.

Initial reports suggest the man sustained serious back injuries.

The SES arrived and an extrication plan was devised. Photo by Frank Redward

More details to come