A rescue took place just before 6pm on Friday (December 4) at the Coffs marina. Photo by Frank Redward
News

Marina rescue: man removed in intricate operation

Janine Watson
4th Dec 2020 9:30 PM
Less than two weeks after emergency services were called to the Coffs Harbour Marina to a dead body they were back treating a man for a nasty fall this evening.

On November 22 a dead body was located in the water at the marina.

This afternoon (December 4) just before 6pm walkers along the breakwall watched as a team of SES workers attempted to extricate a man who had a nasty fall.

A rescue took place just before 6pm on Friday (December 4) at the Coffs marina.
He was face down in an awkward spot.

NSW Ambulance paramedics gave him first aid before the SES arrived and an extrication plan was devised.

The SES arrived and an extrication plan was devised.
It took them over an hour to remove him.

He was carefully placed on a spinal board, and with the help of around a dozen people, was carefully carried up the boardwalk to the ambulance stretcher.

Initial reports suggest the man sustained serious back injuries.

The SES arrived and an extrication plan was devised. Photo by Frank Redward
