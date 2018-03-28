Marian Grove seniors famous for more than music

MUSIC MAGIC: The Marian Grove Ukulele Group has a full dance card at the 2018 Seniors Festival.

MUSIC is magic at Sawtell Catholic Care of the Aged (SCCA), better know to one and all as Marian Grove.

Magical things are happening during the 2018 Seniors Festival.

This year the residents and staff are making magic - creative ageing magic, that is.

Creative expression is increasingly recognised as having a tremendous and positive effect on health and well-being.

Yes, it's official.

Having fun is good for you and on Friday, April 13, a magical event is planned in conjunction with Coffs Harbour City Council.

The public is to the Grove Cafe between 9am-2pm for morning tea.

Pay for a coffee and help yourself to a sweet treat to go with it.

Enjoy a sausage sizzle and music from the Marian Grove Ukulele Group, sing along with the Marian Grove Groovers and learn about the PD Warriors.

Last but not least, dress up, have your photo taken and laugh a whole lot in our fun photo booth from 11.30am.

It should be a magical experience.

By the way, the ukulele group will be taking their instruments down to the Harbourside Markets on Sunday, April 15, to entertain at the huge day planned for seniors.

Could that be more magic in the air?