Why Margot Robbie’s mother’s home won’t go to auction

ACADEMY Award nominee Margot Robbie's mother Sarie Kessler's Gold Coast home will not be going to auction this Saturday, as it was put under contract last week.

While a Ray White spokesman confirmed the Southport home was under contract, they could not disclose the price until the sale went unconditional.

Holl­ywood superstar Margot Robbie's mother Sarie Kessler has put her Gold Coast house on the market.

According to CoreLogic data, Ms Kessler bought the property in 2007 for $488,500, and in 2014, Robbie paid off her mother's entire mortgage as a gift for her 60th birthday.

At the time Ms Kessler described the birthday as the "best one ever".

"It was an amazing thing (that Margot did) but I don't want to say anything more about it," she said at the time.

Actor Margot Robbie (R) and mother Sarie Kessler attend the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

"However, I was really disappointed it ended up on social media as it was a personal present."

Robbie has made regular visits to the Southport family home in between film projects.

The film star has previously described her mother as "the sweetest person on Earth" and even took her to the 80th Annual Academy Awards.

CoreLogic revealed Mina Place as a tightly held street, with the last sale being 9 Mina Place in 2012 for $490,000. Prior to that there were two sales in 2007, including Ms Kessler's and 8 Mina Place for $600,000.

