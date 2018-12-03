Menu
Margot Robbie has spilled on filming the raunchiest scene in Wolf of Wall Street.
Movies

Awkward reality of famous sex scene

by Joanne Kavanagh
3rd Dec 2018 10:00 AM

Margot Robbie has lifted the lid on what it was really like filming that raunchy scene in Wolf of Wall Street.

The stunning actress, 28, shot to fame after she played the seductive Naomi LaPaglia in the hit 2014 movie alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

She became well-known for one particular scene where she is seen seducing DiCaprio, who played her on-screen husband, Jordan Belfort.

 

Robbie starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.
Recalling filming in a new interview with Porter magazine, Robbie revealed how she to hide her embarrassment at the sexy scene, as she was being watched by a crew of men.

DiCaprio played Jordan, a stockbroker on Wall Street who's downfall came as a result of his firm engaging in corruption and fraud.

Robbie's character Naomi, who uses her sexuality to exert control over her husband, is seen trying to seduce her husband in one very provocative scene that takes place in their baby's nursery and sees her touching herself and calling him "Daddy."

 

It’s one of the most famous scenes in the movie.
But Margot has now revealed how awkward she found the scene.

She explained to the magazine: "It doesn't come across when you're watching the movie, but in reality we're in a tiny bedroom with 30 crew crammed in. All men."

She continued, "For 17 hours I'm pretending to be touching myself. It's just a very weird thing and you have to bury the embarrassment and the absurdity, really deep, and fully commit."

Margot has seen her career soar since doing the movie. Before the role, she was famous for being in the series Neighbours.

She is now an Oscar-nominated actress who is known for I, Tonya, as well as Suicide Squad and Terminal.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission

