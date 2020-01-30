Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Entertainment

Margot Robbie’s bizarre red carpet outfit

by Nick Bond
30th Jan 2020 10:44 AM

AUSSIE star Margot Robbie turned heads in an unusual ensemble at the London premiere of her new film Birds of Prey this week.

The 29-year-old, who has scored her second Oscar nomination for her supporting actress role in Bombshell, donned a floor-length taffeta skirt and off-the-shoulder ostrich feather top to walk the red carpet.

She completed the look with elbow-length, Marilyn Monroe-style pink satin gloves.

 

Robbie at the London premiere of Birds of Prey. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty
Robbie at the London premiere of Birds of Prey. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

 

Channelling Marilyn Monroe … Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty
Channelling Marilyn Monroe … Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

In a new interview published this week, Robbie called out sexism in the film industry, telling Glamour UK that it is "naturally ingrained in people."

"Even if you are the one who should be dictating the decisions - that they turn to the closest, eldest male in the room and direct the question at them," she said.

"It's just an inherent thing everyone has got in their DNA."

 

Robbie will face stiff competition in her quest to pick up her first Oscar at next month's ceremony: Actress Laura Dern has picked up all the big awards season Supporting Actress gongs for her scene-stealing turn in Marriage Story.

Robbie was previously nominated for Best Actress two years ago for her role as disgraced ice skater Tonya Harding in the biopic I, Tonya.

 

Released in Australia on February 6, Suicide Squad spin-off Birds of Prey sees Robbie reprise her role of DC Comics anti-heroine Harley Quinn.

"After splitting up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female superheroes - Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya - come together to save the life of a little girl (Cassandra Cain) from an evil crime lord," IMDb describes the plot online.

More Stories

Show More
birds of prey celebrity margot robbie movie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NSW launches probe into deadly bushfire crisis

        premium_icon NSW launches probe into deadly bushfire crisis

        Politics A six-month independent investigation into NSW’s deadly bushfires will examine the crisis including hazard reduction, climate change and the emergency response.

        Forget Coronavirus Coffs cops its own attack

        premium_icon Forget Coronavirus Coffs cops its own attack

        News Insects have interrupted some elective surgery procedures.

        More deaths: fears changes on ice could lead to carnage

        premium_icon More deaths: fears changes on ice could lead to carnage

        News Ice use has skyrocketed but is decriminalisation the answer?

        Banding together to raise funds to farewell young mother

        Banding together to raise funds to farewell young mother

        News Fundraising effort for the family of crash victim Bobbi Howell.