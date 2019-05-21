Margot’s role as Byron Bay bridesmaid

MARGOT Robbie swapped Hollywood for her role as bridesmaid at a close friend's Byron Bay wedding at the weekend.

The Queensland movie star - whose latest film, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, will premiere in Cannes early tomorrow morning Australian time - joined her tight-knit group of Gold Coast friends over the weekend to celebrate the wedding of Anna MacKillop and George Bryan in the northern NSW hot spot.

Photos posted to social media show Margot in a bridesmaid dress by Australian label Bec + Bridge. Photo: Facebook/ Brittany Lindores

Margot Robbie was a bridesmaid at her friend's wedding in Byron Bay at the weekend. Photo: Instagram

Robbie served as a bridesmaid alongside three of her close friends as the couple tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony in the Byron Bay Hinterland.

Robbie married long-term partner Tom Ackerley at the nearby Coorabell property in December, 2016.

The wedding took place over looking the stunning Byron Bay Hinterland. Photo: Instagram / @georgiarollin

In videos posted to social media, Robbie is seen giving a speech at the reception, saying

"we are some of Anna's oldest and dearest friends".

The bridesmaids wore cowl neck gowns from Australian label Bec + Bridge, which retail for $300.

In February, the 28-year-old Oscar nominee took a break from filming Harley Quin spin-off Birds of Prey in Los Angeles to attend MacKillop's hen's party in Byron Bay before returning to the US.

Robbie returned to Queensland early this month to attend the burial of her late grandmother, Verna, 92, affectionately known to Margot and her siblings as "Narnie'', in Dalby.

Margot Robbie visited the Kangaroo Sanctuary in the Northern Territory last week. Photo: @thekangaroosanctuary/Instagram

She then spent time travelling through the Northern Territory as well as slipping into Adelaide late last week before returning to the Gold Coast.

Overnight, Robbie was also announced as the newest ambassador for Chanel Fragrances, broadening her relationship with the luxury fashion house.