Margaret stands in dad's footsteps 100 years on

MARGARET Feneck will tomorrow hold a poppy in remembrance of her father, a World War I veteran who fought on the Western Front in Belgium, a century ago.

Her father, Private Henry "Harry” Burrows, won the Military Medal and Bar for his service as a private in the 4th Battalion of the 1st Australian Imperial Force.

His military record reads: "On September 22, 1917, after having carried messages continually for 24 hours on end through heavy shelled country, Private Burrows was required to convey a message to the rear through country, which was at the time being very heavily shelled. The message was safely conveyed and with such expedition that the Battalion Transport was prevented from coming into a very dangerous area unnecessarily.”

For the Bar to the Medal, he was recommended on October 15, 1917 "for conscious bravery and devotion to the Broodseinde ridge east of Ypres on October 4, 1917”.

Pte Burrows conveyed a message from battalion headquarters through a barrage of covering fire to protect some of his stranded countrymen.

"Owing to the dauntless and expeditious manner in which Pte Burrows carried his message, these troops were withdrawn before the protective barrage lifted and so doubtless saved many lives.”

On a recent visit to Ypres, Mrs Feneck and her sister, Barbara, walked the battlefield.

"I reached down, grabbed a handful of soil in my hand and said this is where my father served,” she said.