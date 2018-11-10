Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REMEMBRANCE: Coffs Harbour's Margaret Feneck reflects on her father's war service.
REMEMBRANCE: Coffs Harbour's Margaret Feneck reflects on her father's war service. Trevor Veale
Community

Margaret stands in dad's footsteps 100 years on

Matt Deans
by
10th Nov 2018 2:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARGARET Feneck will tomorrow hold a poppy in remembrance of her father, a World War I veteran who fought on the Western Front in Belgium, a century ago.

Her father, Private Henry "Harry” Burrows, won the Military Medal and Bar for his service as a private in the 4th Battalion of the 1st Australian Imperial Force.

His military record reads: "On September 22, 1917, after having carried messages continually for 24 hours on end through heavy shelled country, Private Burrows was required to convey a message to the rear through country, which was at the time being very heavily shelled. The message was safely conveyed and with such expedition that the Battalion Transport was prevented from coming into a very dangerous area unnecessarily.”

For the Bar to the Medal, he was recommended on October 15, 1917 "for conscious bravery and devotion to the Broodseinde ridge east of Ypres on October 4, 1917”.

Pte Burrows conveyed a message from battalion headquarters through a barrage of covering fire to protect some of his stranded countrymen.

"Owing to the dauntless and expeditious manner in which Pte Burrows carried his message, these troops were withdrawn before the protective barrage lifted and so doubtless saved many lives.”

On a recent visit to Ypres, Mrs Feneck and her sister, Barbara, walked the battlefield.

"I reached down, grabbed a handful of soil in my hand and said this is where my father served,” she said.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Man dies after boat capsizes

    premium_icon Man dies after boat capsizes

    Video Man dies after boat capsizes off Sapphire Beach, Coffs Harbour.

    Councillors call for tunnels on the Coffs Harbour bypass

    Councillors call for tunnels on the Coffs Harbour bypass

    News Council to stage campaign calling for RMS to revise concept design

    Caught out by red light figures

    Caught out by red light figures

    News The results of three months with red light cameras on Coffs Coast.

    Rally hype translates to solid accommodation bookings

    Rally hype translates to solid accommodation bookings

    News Rally Australia to draw thousands of visitors to Coffs Coast

    Local Partners