Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ACTION: Coffs Harbour women and friends will be reclaiming the night on October 26.
ACTION: Coffs Harbour women and friends will be reclaiming the night on October 26. Contributed
News

Marching against sexual violence

20th Oct 2018 10:00 AM

DID you know, one-in-three girls and one-in-eight boys will experience some form of sexual abuse before they turn 18?

It's a frightening figure for parents and children and Reclaim the Night, a global women's protest against men's sexual violence, is addressing the issue.

Starting in Australia in 1978, Reclaim the Night is about drawing people together from diverse backgrounds to collaboratively address issues of sexual violence and abuse against women and children.

According to the NSW Bureau of Crime statistics and Research, 91% of sexual assault victims are women.

On Friday, October 26, Coffs Harbour women and friends will be marching from the oval in Camperdown St and across the Jetty strip to the Twilight Food Market.

The march will start at the oval behind the Pier Hotel at 5.30pm with a welcome to country by Aunty Jenny Skinner, 2018 winner of the Aunty Grace Roberts Community Development Award.

From here, the march will set off with banners, accompanied by musicians to the twilight food market where guests will speak about Reclaim the Night and local initiatives women can reach out to.

Everyone is welcome to come along to the family friendly event where children, women and men join together against sexual violence towards women and children in our community, nationally and globally.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Fraser acts on ramp, slipway

    premium_icon Fraser acts on ramp, slipway

    News Boat ramp issues raised in parliament after petition with over 12,000 signatures to enhance the ramp was handed over to Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser.

    NSW warned to brace for severe storms

    NSW warned to brace for severe storms

    Weather Severe storm activity is heading for the state this afternoon

    You’re never too young to be heart smart

    You’re never too young to be heart smart

    News KEEPING your heart healthy at any age is easy if you know how.

    Police search for weapon used in fatal shooting

    premium_icon Police search for weapon used in fatal shooting

    News Police seize ammunition, still on search for weapon.

    Local Partners