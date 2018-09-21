March for justice moves to the High Court

FOR JUSTICE: Protesters rally for the families of the Bowraville murder victims,

FOR JUSTICE: Protesters rally for the families of the Bowraville murder victims, DAN HIMBRECHTS

THE families of three children murdered at Bowraville almost three decades ago have placed their hope for justice in the NSW Government's appeal to the High Court for a retrial of evidence.

Lucas Walker-Craig, who was a young child when his 16-year-old sister Colleen disappeared in the 1990s, reflected on a trying week for the families since the Court of Criminal Appeal ruled a man could not be retried on two of the murders and tried with the murder of a third.

"We've found strength in the support around us,” Lucas said.

"The march was very emotional, knowing we have so many people backing us.

"We have faced many devastating setbacks to try and find justice, but we will not give up until every hurdle is cleared.

"My nightmare started as a child when my sister went missing - I'm now 35. I hope justice is now a step closer ... but we have never had any surety.

"We live in hope but we are still waiting for answers.”

After the march on Parliament House, Attorney-General Mark Speakman said he believed the NSW Government's appeal to the High Court had a chance of success.

"It is a case where initially the criminal justice system let down three Aboriginal children and their families, and their families have been fighting to cope with that ever since," he said.

"(Last week's decision) was a shattering blow to the families, who have endured 28 years of frustration, distress and delay.

"I wouldn't be making this application if I didn't believe there were prospects of success.”

After two police investigations, multiple trials, a coronial inquest and a parliamentary inquiry, the families' hopes for resolve now rest with the highest court in the land.