March 4 Justice: Protesters bury the patriarchy

Robyn Wren places the first lot of soil on patriarchy's coffin with organiser Mary-anne Kate standing behind her in the red striped tie.

A touch of theatre, mixed with some raw emotion, set the tone for the March 4 Justice event in Bellingen on Monday morning.

Dressed in black ‘mourners’ buried the patriarchy.

Mary-Anne Kate organised the gathering loosely, among a group of friends who regularly meet to support one another.

She has a doctorate in psychology, focusing on the impacts of trauma, and teaches at the Southern Cross University in Coffs Harbour.

“It is such a long healing journey for survivors and to see that healing thwarted at the highest levels of society is incredibly disheartening.”

In recent times she’s been taken aback by reactions at the highest levels to claims of sexual assault and harassment.

“The Prime Minister has disregarded the credible claims of women. Speaking out is so hard and to bring it down to a ‘he said, she said’ doesn’t recognise that power imbalance.”

March 4 Justice rallies were held across the country:

Brittany Higgins speaks at March 4 Justice rally : Former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins has addressed crowds rallying outside Parliament House as part of the Women’s March 4 Justice protest. Ms Higgins detailed the experiences of many women in relation to sexual violence - drawing on her own alleged rape allegations. “We fundamentally recognise the system is broken, the glass ceiling is still in place and there are significant failings in the power structures within our institutions,” she said. “We are here because its unfathomable that we are still having to fight the same, stale, tired fight. “There is a confronting sense of banality about sexual violence in our community. “To see real progress, we must seek it out.”

Three-year-old Scout Firefly and her mother Wendy Firefly were there dressed as witches in reference to the witch-hunts of the 1500s.

“That’s when the patriarchy took over - when men wanted to be in control of science and be doctors and get rid of our knowledge and make us become housewives,” Wendy said.

The patriarchy is generally understood to be the system in which men hold the power, and predominate in roles of political leadership, moral authority, social privilege and control of property.

Scout Firefly at the March 4 Justice gathering.

After the burial the women stood and shared stories of what the patriarchy meant to them with many recalling deeply personal, traumatic events in their lives.

At the same time news was breaking of Attorney-General Christian Porter’s defamation proceedings.

He’s launched Federal Court defamation proceedings against the ABC over an online article he alleges portrays him as the perpetrator of a “brutal” rape that contributed to a woman taking her own life.



Mr Porter says he will go under oath to deny an historical rape allegation they aired.

The broadcaster published the claim that a Morrison government Minister raped a 16-year-old in 1988, when he was 17, an allegation he vigorously denied.

Four Corners reporter Louise Milligan did not name him, referring to a “senior cabinet minister”, but he revealed himself publicly just days later.

The ‘funeral’ on the banks of the Bellinger River followed a March 4 Justice rally at Maam Gaduying Meeting Place Park, in front of the Bellingen Shire Council Chambers, on Sunday.

Rally Organiser and deputy mayor Jennie Fenton said it was an emotion time for many.

“The events have a strong focus on the ‘where to from here’ for our community, as well as adding our voices and presence to the National protest and demands.”

Another March 4 Justice event was held in Coffs Harbour at noon on Monday.