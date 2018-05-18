Leishman leads after stunning career best

Marc Leishman reacts following his birdie attempt on the 17th hole. Picture: Tom Pennington/Getty

AUSTRALIA'S Marc Leishman has fired the best round of his PGA Tour career to storm into the lead at the Byron Nelson tournament.

Leishman shot a 10-under par 61 to hold a three-stroke advantage after the opening round at the new links-style Trinity Forest course in Dallas.

The 34-year-old Victorian, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, started with an eagle on the par-five first hole and never looked back, claiming another eagle at the 14th to go with six birdies.

But Leishman, who left himself a 1.2m putt on the 18th for his 61, said the thought of shooting 59 barely crossed his mind.

"I didn't think about that," he said.

"I didn't want to let myself get ahead of myself, which was good.

"Sixty-one. I'll take that."

Marc Leishman has made a flying start.

Leishman had previously posted four scores of 62 - including his opening round in last year's BMW Championship, which he went on to win by five shots.

The world No.16 didn't miss a fairway for just the third time in his career.

"That's the key around here," he said.

"The fairways are generous but if you are off them you are in trouble."

Adam Scott, desperate to improve his No.65 world ranking in a bid to earn automatic entry into next month's US Open, fired a four-under par 67.

Scott's round was matched by fellow Aussies Matt Jones and Cameron Percy.

Leishman made the turn at four-under before reeling off three successive birdies on the 10th, 11th and 12th holes.

He hit his second shot on the par-five 14th to 4m and drained the putt for eagle before sinking a birdie putt on the par-three 17th.

"To play like I did today I didn't hit it in too many bad spots, so I think that makes it a lot easier," Leishman said.

"I was hitting the right side of the fairways (with) good iron play and I obviously had a hot putter as well. It's a pretty good combination for a good score."

Leishman finished in a tie for 63rd at last week's Players Championship and he was in contention after two rounds of last month's US Masters before finishing ninth, seven shots behind the winner Patrick Reed.

Americans JJ Spaun and Jimmy Walker are Leishman's nearest challengers, each carding seven-under par 64.