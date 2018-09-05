Menu
A problem Magpie in South Tweed.
Environment

MAP: Where magpies are swooping in the Tweed

Rick Koenig
by
4th Sep 2018 2:40 PM

IT'S spring and that means the Tweed's swooping birds are now out in force.

Birdlife Northern Rivers spokesperson Linda Brannian said the most well-known bird for displaying swooping behaviour was the Australian magpie, along with the masked lapwing plover.

Ms Brannian said magpies attacks usually occur within 100 metres of their nest.

"They're in defence of either their nest or their chicks, if you walk to an area in close proximity of their nest, you should walk through quickly, wear a hat or helmet, or even use an umbrella to just try and deter the bird," she said.

"If you walk slowly or stop that might draw their attention or increase their nervousness."

BELOW: Our interactive map showing current swooping hotspots in the Tweed.

Ms Brannian said the magpies were a native species and protected under state legislation.

"If you try to remove the bird you will be fined, it's best to call the Tweed Shire Council and report it to them," she said.

Magpies have been seen swooping in the following areas:

  • 35 Sutherland St, Kingscliff - A cyclist was swooped twice while crossing the road.
  • 2 Fraser Drive, Banora Point - A cyclist was swooped near the Terranora Rd roundabout. 
  • 42 Piggabeen Rd, Tweed Heads West - A cyclist was swooped and hit on the helmet multiple times.
  • 41 Ti Tree Ave, Bogangar - A group of students have been swooped while walking to school.
  • 81 Murwillumbah St, Murwillumbah - A magpie has been reported swooping at the police station garden.

If you have seen a magpie swooping in the Tweed region let us know where in the comments below.

Tweed Daily News

