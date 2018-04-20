Many hands make quick work to beautify garden areas

Riley, Bailey, Millie, Lennox, Nahla and Payton with the Bunnings crew and their new garden bed boxes.

Riley, Bailey, Millie, Lennox, Nahla and Payton with the Bunnings crew and their new garden bed boxes. Rachel Vercoe

CHILDREN at Gumnut Cottage Child Care Centre had their gloves and aprons on and got involved in beautify their gardens under the guidance of a Bunnings crew.

Aiming to beautify garden spaces at Gumnut Cottage Child Care Centre, staff sent Bunnings a letter asking if they could help supply any equipment and resources for the project.

"We got a call back to say come in and have a chat because they thought they could offer not only the resources to do it but also some man power to make it happen,” Gumnut Cottage Child Care Centre director, Maddie Hayes said.

As a result of their chat, a small crew from Bunnings came out for two days with the materials needed and got to work while guiding the kids who lent a hand.

"It's a really good community spirited thing to do. It's making our lives a lot easier and the kids are really enjoyed taking part in the procedure.

The days involved sanding back old decks, varnishing, repainting cubby house spaces and other wooden equipment, fencing and replacing old won raised garden beds.

"We're really grateful to Bunnings for donating the equipment for us to use and their time, coming out to two days to help us.